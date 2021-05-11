IPL 2021: "He's in that difficult situation"- New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Tim Seifert being isolated in India

New Zealand coach Gary Stead gave an update regarding Tim Seifert, who has been stranded in India after testing positive for COVID-19. Stead acknowledged that the 26-year-old is in a difficult and distressing situation, but the Kolkata Knight Riders players' mental state has improved over the last few days.

New Zealand players returned home over the weekend through two charter flights. However, Seifert could not board either of those flights as he failed to return a negative COVID test.

"He's (Tim Seifert) in that difficult situation of being over there and sort of isolated a little bit as well, Obviously it was distressing early on to get that news but I think he's in a much better space now that there is a plan around him,” said Blackcaps coach Gary Stead as quoted by stuff.co.nz.

Tim Seifert didn't make a single appearance for KKR this season before the IPL was called off. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman was brought in for Rs 50 lakh ahead of the 2020 IPL season. Even after being part of KKR for one and a half-season, the 26-year-old is still awaiting his debut in the IPL.

KKR were expected to ring in some changes following their dismal start to the campaign as they were languishing on the seventh spot with two wins out of seven games. However, IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely, given the rise in COVID-19 cases inside teams' bio-bubbles.

4 KKR players, including Tim Seifert have tested positive for the Coronavirus

Prasidh Krishna (L) recently made his India debut

KKR are the worst hit team in terms of players contracting the Coronavirus. It started with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the virus. Following which, Tim Seifert contracted it.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is the latest player from KKR who has tested positive recently. The 24-year-old has seen a meteoric rise in the last few months and was picked as one of the standby players for the World Test Championship final and the England series.

However, Prasidh Krishna could be ruled out of the squad if he cannot return a negative test when Indian players congregate in Mumbai for their tour of England.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla



Details 👉 https://t.co/AZhTboIYOR — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021