IPL 2021: How the current RCB batting line-up has fared against SRH so far 

After last night's IPL 2021 humdinger between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. After hosting an entertaining contest yesterday, Chennai will continue to be the venue for this match.

RCB won their first game of the IPL 2021 season against MI and got off to a good. They would have been delighted, as their top three players Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell looked in good touch in the IPL opener.

RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal, who missed the first match due to quarantining and rest, is back in contention for a spot in the playing XI. He will likely return and partner Virat Kohli at the top of the order.

Washington Sundar opened the innings with the skipper in the previous match, but the Tamil Nadu man never looked comfortable at the crease and failed to impress. The young all-rounder will now return to the lower-middle order.

Madhya Pradesh batsman Rajat Patidar, who made his debut for RCB last week, might be dropped to accommodate Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI. Apart from that one change, RCB might go in with the same combination in this fixture against SRH.

Stats of RCB's current batsmen against SRH in the IPL

Virat Kohli: IPL Matches - 16 | Runs - 531 | HS - 93* | Average - 37.93 | Strike rate - 139.37 | 50's - 4

Devdutt Padikkal: IPL Matches - 3 | Runs - 62 | HS - 56 | Average - 20.67 | Strike rate - 110.71 | 50's - 1

AB de Villiers: IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 520 | HS - 89* | Average - 37.14 | Strike rate - 157.58 | 50's - 5

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell: IPL Matches - 11 | Runs - 190 | HS - 95 | Average - 19 | Strike rate - 154.47 | 50's - 1

Dan Christian: IPL Matches - 3 | Runs - 11 | HS - 7* | Average - 11 | Strike rate - 100 | 50's - 0

Washington Sundar: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 27 | HS - 21 | Average - 9 | Strike rate - 96.43 | 50's - 0

Once again, the onus will be on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the batting department. The duo have a good record while playing against SRH and the RCB management will be hoping they can provide stability to the line-up. Glenn Maxwell and Padikkal will have to excel in their respective roles to support Kohli and ABD.

RCB spent INR 4.8 crores to bring in Dan Christian with high hopes for his finishing prowess this year. He faltered in that task during the previous game against MI. As a result, ABD was left alone with the task of finishing the tense chase yet again. Virat Kohli will hope for a better showing from Dan Christian on Wednesday in the death overs.

#SRH will take on #RCB today, in what is a repeat of last year’s Eliminator. Having lost the knockout game last year, Virat Kohli’s men will be looking for revenge in Chennai 💥



Who’s winning it? 🟠🔴🤔#SRHvRCB #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/nIJjbrgGjk — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) April 14, 2021

Virat Kohli's RCB side will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad side today. In 18 matches between the two teams so far, RCB have only won seven times.