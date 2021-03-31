"I am working on my batting" - Amit Mishra keen to contribute with the willow in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra has said that he is currently focussed on improving his batting skills in the pre-season training camp of IPL 2021. Mishra has been working on his batting since the team management asked him to practice more so that he can string together decent partnerships during IPL 2021.

The Delhi Capitals began their training session on March 30 at the Cricket Club of India after the players completed their mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai.

In an official statement released by the franchise, Amit Mishra spoke at length about his batting practice.

"I am working on my batting. The coaches have also told me to keep practicing my batting as there might be situations in matches when I will have to string partnerships of 25-30 runs. We need to be ready for everything. Basically, if I am batting with a recognized batsman then I should focus on taking singles and giving the strike to my partner," Amit Mishra said.

Amit Mishra has played 56 IPL innings in his career, aggregating 362 runs at an average of 11.68. While his batting average is decent for a lower-order batter, Mishra lost his wicket ten times even before opening his account. Hence, the team management will hope the 38-year-old improves a bit in the batting section.

Amit Mishra is not the only Delhi Capitals star who has kicked off his batting practice for IPL 2021

Ajinkya Rahane (Image courtesy: IPLT20,com)

Along with leg-spinner Amit Mishra, the Delhi Capitals' top-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been working on his batting skills as well.

Despite having a hectic 2020-21 season, where he played eight Test matches for the Indian cricket team, Rahane hasn't batted in the last 20 days. That is why he tried to get into the groove on the first opportunity he got.

Advertisement

Giving his views on his first practice session for IPL 2021, Ajinkya said:

"I batted for the first time in 20 days. We came out after being in quarantine for seven days, so I was just looking to get into the groove and get into a good rhythm. And as we get closer to the tournament, it will be all about maintaining that good rhythm and momentum."

New day, new approach but the same old bliss at getting back on the field! pic.twitter.com/0GfPENmPkn — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 31, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane and Amit Mishra will be in action during the second game of IPL 2021, where the Delhi Capitals lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings.