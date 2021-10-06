IPL 2021: [In Pictures] DC stars enjoy off-day with beach volleyball, stand-up paddling

Delhi Capitals (DC) have posted pictures of their players enjoying themselves on an off-day, taking part in fun activities like beach volleyball and stand-up paddling.

DC are currently sitting pretty on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table, having secured 20 points from 13 games. In their previous clash, they got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

On Wednesday, the franchise shared images of their players making the most of their off-day with some fun and games.

DC shared the pictures with the caption:

“Off-Day Goals be like Beach Volleyball, Stand-Up Paddling & Unlimited Fun | Snapshots from a memorable outing for our DC stars #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021.”

All big names of DC, including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, skipper Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw, are seen in a light-hearted mood in the snaps.

While Delhi have qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs, they still have one league encounter pending. They will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Friday, October 8.

Hetmyer guided DC home in close finish against CSK

Shimron Hetmyer held his nerve to smash an unbeaten 28 off 18 balls to help DC chase down 137 in match number 50 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Monday.

DC seemed in control at one point in the chase, having reached 71 for 2. However, they stumbled in incredible fashion to collapse to 99 for 6. Hetmyer, however, played some handy strokes to take DC over the line.

At the top of the order, Shikhar Dhawan contributed a crucial 39. With the ball, left-arm spinner Axar Patel came up with a fantastic spell of 2 for 18 and was named player of the match for his efforts.

Speaking after the game, Axar said:

“It is difficult to assess the length and line, and the pace of the ball [on such pitches]. I thought they (CSK) scored five or ten runs less in the powerplay.”

DC skipper Pant, who turned 24 on the day, stated that it wasn’t a bad birthday present. He commented:

“In the end we made it tough for us. Absolutely big win, and want to be absolutely sure we finish in the top two."

DC are yet to win an IPL crown. They came close last year, going down to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final.

