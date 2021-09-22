IPL 2021: [In pictures] Sam Curran, Cheteshwar Pujara and other CSK stars sweat hard in net session ahead of RCB game

Chennai Super Kings have started their preparations for the big IPL 2021 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, to be played this Friday in Sharjah. The Chennai-based franchise uploaded some photos from their nets session that happened last night in the UAE.

Fans can see the likes of Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Stephen Fleming, Cheteshwar Pujara, R Sai Kishore and Karn Sharma in photos uploaded to Chennai Super Kings' social media handles. It is interesting to note most of these players were not a part of CSK playing XI for their IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians.

CSK's English all-rounder Sam Curran is expected to be back in the playing XI as his quarantine period has ended. Curran worked on his batting and bowling in the nets last night. Here are all the pictures:

Chennai Super Kings beat the Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in their previous IPL 2021 game. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a 9-wicket defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK have momentum on their side heading into the fixture against RCB.

What happened when Chennai Super Kings faced off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Phase 1 of IPL 2021?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this year. RCB had won their first four matches of IPL 2021, but they lost to the Chennai-based franchise by 69 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja blew away the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a 28-ball 62* and a three-wicket haul. He even ran out RCB's Dan Christian to register one of the best all-round performances in Indian Premier League history.

CSK fans will hope for a similar performance from Jadeja in the team's next IPL 2021 match.

