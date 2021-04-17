IPL 2021: Irfan Pathan suggests one change each for MI and SRH before tonight's face-off

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has suggested one change each for Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the two teams clashing in IPL 2021 on Saturday.

Irfan Pathan advised bringing in seasoned all-rounder Kedar Jadhav for Vijay Shankar to the Orange Army. Pathan argued that Shankar is neither batting well in mid-overs nor has he proved himself useful with the ball. He feels Jadhav will bring-in crucial IPL experience, after his stint with Chennai.

"I am saying this from the beginning that Kedar Jadhav should be included in SRH's playing eleven. They should not forget that he has the experience of playing in Chennai and he knows how the practice pitches the slow square behaves during the game. And Vijay Shankar is not giving you any bowling. If he was giving you 2-3 wicket-taking overs then you could have persisted with him. Also, the way he batted in the last 2 games, it didn't look like he has it in him to be a good batter in the middle overs," said Irfan Pathan.

He further said:

"Kedar Jadhav, on the other hand, can maneuver the bowling better. Even if he gives a strike rate of 120, it will be great for the team because then other attacking batsmen can bat around him."

Vijay Shankar scored 11 (9) and 3 (5) against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively. Kedar Jadhav, who SRH signed for INR 2 crore, played 8 games for Chennai Super Kings last season. He made 62 runs at an average of just under 21 for them.

Two leg spinners will make Mumbai Indians even stronger: Irfan Pathan

Piyush Chawla

For the 5-time champions, Irfan Pathan advised roping in veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Chawla is the third highest wicket-taker in IPL history. From a staggering 164 games, the 32-year-old has accounted for 156 scalps, averaging 27.32.

Irfan Pathan argued that a two-pronged leg-spin attack of Chawla and Rahul Chahar will give Mumbai Indians more attacking teeth on the sluggish Chennai wicket.

"Before the start of this season, I gave one piece of advice to all the franchises. For Mumbai Indians, I had said that if they can fit in two leg-spinners somehow it will be a lot better for their team combination. Piyush Chawla is a class bowler. He's among the top wicket-takers in the IPL and he can also bowl in the powerplay. Krunal Pandya bowled well in the last game and Rahul Chahar showed how can a player come back after getting hit. So if they have wicket-taking options from both ends, then this already strong team will be more redoubtable," said Irfan Pathan.

Irfan Pathan felt South African pacer Marco Jansen should make way for Chawla. Jansen picked 2 wickets in the IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore but was utilized for only 2 overs in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Mumbai Indians have done this before (axing an overseas player for an Indian). They have such a team that if they don't include Marco Jansen and play a spinner instead, it will sit perfectly for this wicket. The only worry is Hardik Pandya's bowling. If he can bowl 2-3 overs, it will provide Mumbai Indians the necessary flexibility to make this change," said Irfan Pathan.

The match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST in Chennai.

Mi always smart at the auction. They got quality fast bowlers as well as Getting Piyush Chawla at reasonable price will fuel good spin department which I thinking was needed. #IPL2021Auction — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 18, 2021