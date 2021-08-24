IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan reveals message inscribed on his bat

The spotlight will be on Ishan Kishan when Mumbai Indians kick off their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the second phase of IPL 2021 on September 19.

Kishan, who made his international debut earlier this year, will be looking to live up to expectations. In a bid to do so, the young wicket-keeper batsman has already begun his training alongside other Mumbai Indians teammates.

Ahead of a training session, Ishan Kishan revealed whether he keeps any special marks on his bats. Speaking on Mumbai Indians official website, he said:

“No, I don’t keep my bats marked to know which I’ve to use. But yes, I always know which is the one I have to pick. My debut bat is not with me here. I’ve sent it to SG because I want three more bats just like that to play with. If you own a lot of bats too, you get confused. You don’t know which to play with. Now I’m confused as to which bat to play with!"

“Let me just pick a new bat today, what say? All my bats have the text “Om Sai Nath” written on it because I believe in him. I ask them to put it on my bat because I like it, it gives me confidence," Ishan Kisha added.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan had a pretty average first half of IPL 2021, where he managed only 73 runs from five matches. He will look to hit the strides in the UAE leg of the tournament.

"Coaches have asked me to watch the ball properly" - Ishan Kishan

With just over three weeks left for IPL 2021 to steam in, Ishan Kishan is training with purpose. Speaking of his goals, Ishan stated that coaches have asked him to follow each and every ball closely which he is focusing on in the training session.

“From what I’ve spoken with the coaches, they’ve just asked me to watch the ball properly. They haven’t asked me to change my game or anything. They just said, ‘when you bat, from the very first ball, make sure you’re focussed and you watch the ball properly’," Kishan added.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth in the points table with eight points from seven matches.

