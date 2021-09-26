IPL 2021: “It has been a frustrating season for SRH” – Kane Williamson

Skipper Kane Williamson expressed his disappointment as Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) frustrating campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 continued. Their five-run defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Sharjah means that SRH are now eliminated from the playoff race. It’s the first time in six years that SRH won’t be qualifying for the IPL playoffs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Kane Williamson praised the team’s bowling and fielding efforts, which ensured PBKS were restricted to 125. The Orange Army’s batting let them down again as they fell five runs short. He said:

“The bowling and fielding did a fantastic job. The surface was a tough one. We were certainly backing ourselves to get close. SRH are a proud franchise, and it has been a frustrating season. We do need to look for areas to improve. We try to learn from the first half of the game. Punjab tried to come out attacking like it usually happens in T20s. But playing shots was challenging.

“For us, it was about looking to build platforms. It was quite a challenge to pounce on them without losing wickets. The games come thick and fast. We need to come to the next game with fresh eyes and freedom. We will try and put in the best. Smart cricket needs to be played with different surfaces,” said Kane Williamson, who was dismissed for one in the third over of the SRH innings.

Jason Holder kept the match competitive: Kane Williamson

Despite ending on the losing side, Jason Holder’s superlative all-round effort won him the Player of the Match award. Praising the West Indian’s efforts, Kane Williamson added:

“It took a brilliant individual effort from Jason Holder in both the halves to keep the match competitive.”

Jason Holder bowled his four overs for 19 runs, claiming the key wickets of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Hooda. He also top-scored in the match with an unbeaten 29-ball 47, keeping SRH in the game till the last ball.

Also Read

Ben Jones @benjonescricket According to Match Impact, Holder's performance of 4-0-19-3 and 47* (29) is the eighth most valuable performance ever for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the third most valuable in a defeat. The most valuable in a defeat was Henriques v RCB in 2015, with 57 (22) and 1-0-3-2. #IPL2021 According to Match Impact, Holder's performance of 4-0-19-3 and 47* (29) is the eighth most valuable performance ever for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the third most valuable in a defeat. The most valuable in a defeat was Henriques v RCB in 2015, with 57 (22) and 1-0-3-2. #IPL2021

With no chance of qualifying ahead, SRH will aim to be a party spoiler. They play the Rajasthan Royals next in Dubai on Monday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande