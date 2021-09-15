"It's nuts, I don't know how MS Dhoni does that" - Robin Uthappa recalls a famous incident from the 2007 T20 World Cup match against South Africa 

CSK batsman Robin Uthappa heaped praise on his current skipper MS Dhoni's intuitions and instinctive decisions during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Uthappa was part of the Indian playing XI in that tournament, which India won eventually by defeating Pakistan in the finals at Johannesburg.

Team India were in a spot of bother at one stage as they were in a must-win situation before the game against hosts South Africa. It was the last group match, and India had to win this contest to advance to the semi-finals. In the chase, MS Dhoni's instinctive masterstroke of moving Dinesh Karthik adjacently in the slips during the second over has worked wonders.

South Africa skipper Graeme Smith edged the ball to Dinesh Karthik and departed off the very next delivery. On the 22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapoor podcast recently, Robin Uthappa recalled the incident and narrated the episode from his point of view. He said:

"Just the ball before that ( When Karthik took that catch at slips), MS Dhoni moved Karthik from third slip to a fielding position between fourth slip and gully. The very next ball the DK took that catch. It's nuts. I don't know how he(MS Dhoni) does that. I think he is one guy who is truest to his instincts."

Smith's wicket gave India a positive start in the second innings as they managed to win the match comfortably in the end.

Joginder put his hand up to bowl the last over of the 2007 T20 World Cup final: Robin Uthappa

Team India players after winning the World Cup

Uthappa also revealed fascinating details surrounding the climax moments of the 2007 World Cup final match. He stated that Joginder Sharma put his hand up and conveyed his desire to bowl the final over during pressure situations. Narrating the incident, Robin Uthappa said:

"The choice was between Joginder Sharma and Harbhajan Singh for the last over. At the time, Joginder put his hand up, and MS also backed his instinct and gave the ball to the one who wanted to bowl. That's what Mahi did the whole tournament, he just backed his instincts. Joginder was obviously nervous."

Uthappa then continued and gave a few details about the final moment of the match where Sreesanth took a catch after Misbah's scoop shot. He added:

"Sreesanth had astigmatism and the lens we got in 2007 wasn't of great quality at that time. We were just hoping that Sreesanth wore his lens as he used to drop catches when not wearing. But it was all destiny, the way he took that catch."

Since emerging victorious in 2007, India has not managed to win a single T20 World Cup. They will look to end that trophy drought by winning the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

