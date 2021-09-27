IPL 2021: 3 match-winning spells by Jasprit Bumrah against RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) faced Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an important IPL 2021 encounter on Sunday, September 26. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball, Mumbai couldn't get back to winning ways in the second leg of the tournament

MI's form since the resumption has been poor. They first lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs., before going down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 wickets. RCB then got the better of them by 54 runs, but not before Bumrah bowled a potentially match-defining final over of his spell.

Having conceded 30 runs in his first three overs and picked up just one wicket, the 27-year-old dismissed both Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in his final over - 19th of RCB's innings - and leaked just six runs. This brought down RCB's total by a considerable margin, restricting them to 165. But MI failed to chase down the target as RCB stopped them at 111.

Bumrah, however, improved his already impressive track record against RCB. He has now picked up 24 wickets against the Bangalore-based franchise.

On that note, here's a look at three match-winning spells by Jasprit Bumrah against RCB:

#1 3-20, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, IPL 2019:

Jasprit Bumrah had incredible figures of 3-20 from four overs

Jasprit Bumrah was at his very best against RCB on the night of 28th March, 2019. His incredible spell helped his team to a narrow six-run victory over RCB.

Batting first, MI scored 187 and RCB were in the hunt before Bumrah came in to bowl his second spell in the 14th over. He first dismissed the in-form Virat Kohli for 46. He followed it up with Shimron Hetmyer's wicket in the 17th over and Colin de Grandhomme in the 19th over.

Bumrah conceded just eight runs in his last three overs, finishing with figures of 3-20 in four overs. Even AB de Villiers, who was unbeaten on 70 from 41 balls, failed to score runs off Bumrah's bowling.

He was named player of the match for his incredible bowling in the death overs.

#2. 3-14, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, IPL 2020:

Bumrah dismissed Kohli, Dube and Padikkal

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a match-winning spell against RCB in IPL 2020. MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and sent in RCB to bat.

Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal got off to flying starts and scored 71 runs from just 7.5 overs before the former was dismissed by Rahul Chahar.

Bumrah came in to bowl his second spell in the 12th over and on the very second ball dismissed Virat Kohli.

He then came in to bowl the 17th over and struck twice. His first victim was Shivam Dube and then he dismissed the well-set Padikkal.

Bumrah returned impressive figures of 3-14 from four overs, restricting RCB to 164 in 20 overs. MI chased the target with five balls to spare.

#3. 3-31, Wankhede Stadium, IPL 2016:

Bumrah picked up 3 wickets against RCB

Jasprit Bumrah picked up wickets of Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Khan and Stuart Binny in the IPL 2016 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, returning impressive figures of 3-31 from four overs.

He removed the dangerous Shane Watson in the 14th over. Khan and Binny were dismissed in the final over as Bumrah once again provided his worth at the death.

RCB could only score 170 in 20 overs. MI chased down the target comfortably with six wickets in hand and 12 balls to spare.

