IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah's top 3 spells against SRH

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best thing to happen to the Indian cricket team's bowling attack in recent years. The Gujarat and Mumbai Indians speedster is the leader of the Indian pace attack and his presence makes the national team's bowling unit all the more potent across a variety of conditions around the globe.

Jasprit Bumrah bowling figures today -



4-0-26-2 💥



He hasn't played any white ball match after 2nd Dec 2020. Still delivered a top class spell for his team. - What a Bowler. #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/W5bvIE9J9e — Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) April 9, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah was initially thought of as a T20 specialist but eventually became a regular across formats for India. His T20 International record currently reads 59 wickets at an average of 20.25 and an excellent economy rate of 6.66.

Jasprit Bumrah's journey with Mumbai Indians has been nothing short of phenomenal. He has 111 wickets in 94 matches at an average of 23.77. He gives away 7.39 runs per over, which is terrific considering he is the death over specialist for the 5-time IPL champions.

When the Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 9 of IPL 2021 on Saturday, they will look to Jasprit Bumrah's experience and skill to turn the game in their favour.

We look at his three best spells in the IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

1. Jasprit Bumrah picks up 2/32 at Hyderabad, IPL 2018

Jasprit Bumrah bowls against SRH in a later game of the same season Source: SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Although Jasprit Bumrah has made some decent contributions in recent MI wins over SRH, they were often overshadowed by exceptional performances by his teammates.

Advertisement

Bumrah took 1/16 in a league match in IPL 2019, which the Mumbai Indians won comfortably. However, the main destroyer was Alzarri Joseph as he picked up 6/12 to win it for Mumbai.

In other matches, Jasprit Bumrah's contribution came late, when the result was almost sealed. For instance, he took 2/41 in IPL 2020 but he got his wickets when SRH need 47 off 12 and were going for big hits.

This particular contribution of 2 for 32, despite coming in a defeat for Mumbai Indians, stands out because he brought Mumbai back into the game from nowhere.

SRH needed 15 off the last 3 overs with 5 wickets in hand. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan to open up the game. He also gave up only 3 runs, which brought the equation up to a run a ball. Although Mumbai couldn't seal the game, it showed how dangerous the man from Gujarat could be on his day.

2. 3/24 to help MI beat SRH at Mumbai, IPL 2017

Jasprit Bumrah gets a wicket for Mumbai Indians in another game. Source:AFP

Advertisement

In the 10th game of the IPL 2017, the Mumbai Indians invited Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat. SRH took advantage of the conditions and breezed to 105/1 in 13 overs and looked set to reach a total of 175-180 in 20 overs.

However, the Mumbai Indians bowlers put the brakes at the right moment and ensured that the total remained under 160. Jasprit Bumrah had a crucial role to play as came in to bowl when SRH were 140/4 at the start of the 18th over.

Bumrah cleaned up Ben Cutting, who was looking dangerous in his quickfire knock of 20. The pacer returned in the 20th over to get rid of Naman Ojha and Rashid Khan. Together, Malinga and Bumrah gave away just 18 runs in the final 3 overs of SRH innings.

The Mumbai Indians went on to win the contest by 4 wickets.

3. 2/31 at Mumbai, IPL 2019:

Jasprit Bumrah after trapping Martin Guptill leg-before Source:SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Mumbai Indians elected to bat first in this particular match. Some decent bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan restricted MI to 162.

SRH got off to a terrific start in response. They were 40 for no loss at one stage before Jasprit Bumrah struck to remove Wriddhiman Saha with a slower ball, which the wicketkeeper-batsman deposited into the hands of Evin Lewis.

Advertisement

In his very next over, Bumrah got Martin Guptill leg before wicket. SRH, however, held their nerves against the Mumbai Indians. Even Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga were taken for runs as Mohammad Nabi and Manish Pandey ensured that SRH tied the game against MI.

It all came down to a super-over. Rohit Sharma entrusted Jasprit Bumrah to finish the job for Mumbai Indians and the bowler conceded only eight runs in the over. Manish Pandey was run out off the first ball and Mohammad Nabi handed a return catch to Bumrah off the fourth ball.

The Mumbai Indians chased down the target in three deliveries to pick up two valuable points.