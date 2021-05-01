IPL 2021: Kane Williamson to take over from David Warner as SRH captain

In a left-field call, New Zealand's Kane Williamson has been chosen to take over the captaincy duties of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the remainder of IPL 2021 by the management.

Under David Warner, SRH have won just one of their 6 games and are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table. Although the team has struggled to strike the right balance, such a huge change had not been expected considering how they made a comeback from a similar position in IPL 2020.

SRH announced the development in a press release which read as follows:

"SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021. The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals. This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field."

Alongside his leadership, David Warner has also struggled for runs in IPL 2021. In 6 games so far, the stalwart opener has collected 193 runs at a paltry strike rate of 110.29. Kane Williamson, on the other hand, returned to the SRH XI after 3 games and notched 108 runs, striking at 135.

Kane Williamson's leadership experience in the IPL

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson previously led the SRH in IPL 2018. The team finished runners-up in the tournament, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the final. Kane Williamson also donned the Orange Cap that season, scoring a whopping 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44.

SRH have also hinted at a change in the team's overseas combination which could mean leaving out either David Warner or Jonny Bairstow against the Rajasthan Royals on May 2. The former is more likely to get the snub, considering Bairstow is currently the team's top run-scorer of the season.

Huge news coming from the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp as Kane Williamson is appointed as the new captain for the remaining of IPL 2021 😳#SRH #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/EbDTGuyOl8 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 1, 2021