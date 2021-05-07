3 KKR players who could replace Eoin Morgan as captain 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were one of the team to have a topsy-turvy run IPL 2021 and the suspension of the tournament would have seen them sigh in relief. Ahead of IPl 2021, the unit geared up with a new full-time skipper in Eoin Morgan. However, the results haven't exactly gone their way as they find themselves seventh in the points table.

While it is unlikely that they will change their skipper in IPL 2032, there's no ruling out the possibility that KKR might look for a new captain ahead of next season. The side has a blend of young guns and seasoned campaigners, which will make makes their search for an ideal candidate interesting.

We take a look at some of the choices available to KKR when it comes to choosing a new captain.

#1 Shubman Gill

As unlikely as this may seem, Shubman Gill as the skipper of the side might not be a bad choice. The opening batsman has shown glimpses of maturity, flair and the ability to soak up the pressure - qualities that make a successful captain.

The Punjab batsman might have blown hot and cold in IPL 2021, but the captaincy could bring out the best out of him as he also has some experience in the national side. Gill may have had just 132 runs in IPL 2021, but his impressive total in the 2020 edition of the tournament of 440 runs highlights his importance to the team.

#2 Pat Cummins

An international player leading a side is no longer a strange sight the IPL. Pat Cummins has been KKR's star performer on a consistent basis and his all-round ability makes him an ideal candidate for the captaincy. He has played enough T20 cricket to understand how captaincy works in the shorter format of the game.

Cummins picked up nine wickets and scored132 runs in IPL 2021, making him one of KKR's most successful players. His overall IPL numbers of 316 runs and 38 wickets from 37 games show his quality as a lower-order batsman and a wicket-taker.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

After leading the side for two seasons, Karthik handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan so that he could focus on his own batting. However, he is still one of those players with a lot of experience in the captaincy role. This might prompt KKR to make him captain if KKR continues to perform poorly under Morgan.

Karthik has 3946 runs in the IPL with 121 catches and 31 stumpings. He has a batting average of 26.13 and a strike rate of 129.88, which makes him a solid middle-order batsman for the side.