IPL 2021: KKR's Pat Cummins explains why Ahmedabad feels like home

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins likened the conditions at the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad to those back home in Melbourne and Perth. The Australian bowler added that the conditions had been favorable for the fast bowlers when KKR squared off against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad earlier.

KKR will be in action at the venue tonight when they take on the Delhi Capitals, who come into this game on the back of a narrow one-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Pat Cummins suggested he was delighted with the conditions on offer at Ahmedabad.

"Feels a bit like MCG or the Perth Stadium i think. Feels like I'm back home. Just felt like had a bit of carry and pace in the last game. That was the main thing. Really enjoyed playing at this venue in the last game. Think we bowled beautifully on it. Its a nice wicket for us quick bowlers." Pat Cummins said.

The 27-year-old returned with figures of 2-31 in the last game in Ahmedabad against the Punjab Kings. The Kolkata seamers were on top from the start, restricting the Punjab franchise to 123-9 in their designated 20 overs. Eoin Morgan will hope his fast bowlers can once again exploit the conditions when they square off against DC today.

Playing in the IPL is not easy for fast bowlers: Pat Cummins

Although Pat Cummins is happy with the conditions in Ahmedabad for fast bowlers, the Australian highlighted that playing in the IPL as a fast bowler is always a huge challenge.

"Its not easy here (Playing in IPL) for fast bowlers. Even venue to venue- Chennai is so different from Mumbai, the way its playing and the way you have to bowl. Its a challenge. But I really like that there is so many games back to back. You don't have to think too deeply. if you have a bad day, you get another chance." the Australian bowler added.

KKR and DC have played 26 times in the IPL, with the Kolkata franchise leading the head-to-head at 14-11, while one game ended in no result. The two-time title winners will be keen to add another win to their tally to keep themselves in contention for a place in the playoffs.