IPL 2021: KKR stars Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson resume training after injury battle

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) key players Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson were seen in the nets on Wednesday. The franchise are preparing for their last league encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, hoping to seal their playoff spot.

Russell pulled his hamstring during the match against Chennai Super Kings on September 26 in Abu Dhabi and hasn’t taken the field for KKR since. As for New Zealand pacer Ferguson, he limped off the field during the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah, having bowled only two overs, in which he claimed two for 10.

On Wednesday, KKR gave their fans something to cheer about by posting pictures of Russell and Ferguson from their training session.

The franchise shared the images of the two cricketers in practice with the caption:

“Where is Russell? Where is Lockie?" ... Well they are at the training ground, firing in all cylinders @lockieferguson @ar12russell #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #KKR #IPL2021.”

KKR will be hoping for both Russell and Ferguson to be fit for their crucial last league clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, October 7 in Sharjah.

How KKR can qualify for the playoffs

KKR are currently in fourth position in the points table and they need to stay there if they are to qualify for the playoffs. They have 12 points from 13 games and an excellent net run rate of +0.294. If KKR defeat RR in their last league encounter, they have a strong chance of making the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Mumbai Indians (MI), who will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game, will find it difficult to dislodge KKR from fourth position even with an emphatic win because of the huge gap in the net run rate between the sides. MI have moved up to 12 points but have a net run rate of -0.048.

Conversely, if KKR lose to RR, MI too will have to go down to SRH for Kolkata to qualify. In such a scenario, with both MI and KKR on 12 points, Kolkata will most probably go through on the basis of the net run rate. However, if MI beat SRH and KKR lose to RR, Mumbai will sneak through as the fourth team as they will end up on 14 points and Kolkata will be stuck on 12.

If Punjab Kings (PBKS) win their last game against CSK, they will finish on 12 points. However, even if multiple teams end on 12 points, KKR have the best chance of qualifying considering their net run rate.

