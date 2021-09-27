IPL 2021, KKR vs DC: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

The Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 UAE leg's third double-header tomorrow at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

KKR and DC have done well in the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League so far.

Both teams resumed their IPL 2021 campaigns with victories. While DC are unbeaten in the UAE so far, KKR lost to the Chennai Super Kings in the previous game after winning their first two matches.

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been slow this year. Anything above 160 should be a competitive score on this ground.

With KKR and DC set to battle in Sharjah tomorrow, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20 games played here:

Today's IPL Pitch History: KKR vs DC

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 58

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 37

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 157

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, SRH vs PBKS match stats 2021

The previous game at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was a low-scoring thriller between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab batted first and scored 125/7 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH ended with 120/7 in their 20 overs.

None of the batters could score a half-century in that game. Spin bowlers accounted for five of the 12 wickets that fell in the contest.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Jason Holder scored 47 runs and picked up three wickets for SRH, while Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets for PBKS.

