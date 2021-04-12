IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch history and stats

IPL 2021 action will return to MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday evening as the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 5 of the competition.

Kolkata opened their IPL 2021 campaign with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by two wickets last Friday in Chennai.

Having played a match at this ground, Mumbai and Kolkata will know how the pitch will behave at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Unlike Mumbai, the wicket at Chepauk is not a batting paradise. The batsmen will need to take some time before attempting to dominate proceedings.

IPL T20 records at MA Chidambaram Stadium

With KKR and MI set to battle at this venue in IPL 2021, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous IPL games played at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

T20 matches played: 84

Matches won by teams batting first: 48

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 161

Which players from MI and KKR achieved success at MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2021?

The Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have each played a match at Chennai this year.

Nitish Rana (80), Rahul Tripathi (53) and Prasidh Krishna (2/35) were the top performers for the Kolkata Knight Riders in their battle against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chris Lynn (49), Marco Jansen (2/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/26) were the most impressive players for the Mumbai Indians versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The players mentioned above will hold the key to their respective teams' success in the upcoming IPL 2021 fixture.