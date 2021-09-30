IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2021 returns to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow as the Kolkata Knight Riders gear up to take on the Punjab Kings. Both franchises have had contrasting fortunes in the 2021 Indian Premier League's UAE leg so far.

While KKR have won three of their four matches so far in the Gulf nation, PBKS have suffered a defeat in two of their three fixtures. Both teams are alive in the race to the playoffs, and a victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow will take them a step closer to the Final 4.

With Dubai set to host an important fixture of IPL 2021, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20 matches played at this venue:

Today IPL Pitch History: KKR vs. PBKS

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 99

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 57

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 156

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - RR vs RCB match stats 2021

In the previous match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. The pitch looked great for batting as RR raced to 100/1 in 11 overs. However, a brilliant bowling performance from RCB helped them restrict RR to 149/9 in 20 overs.

Evin Lewis and Glenn Maxwell scored a fifty for their respective teams, while KS Bharat aggregated 44 runs for RCB. Harshal Patel was the most successful bowler, with figures of 3/34 in four overs. A total of 12 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners accounting for four of them.

Fans should expect the batters to have a decent outing during the KKR vs. PBKS match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Diptanil Roy