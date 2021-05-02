IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch history and stats

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the reverse IPL 2021 fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

In the first meeting between these two teams, the RCB blew away KKR at MA Chidambaram Stadium. AB de Villiers blasted a 34-ball 76, while Glenn Maxwell scored 78 runs off 49 deliveries to take RCB to a 204-run total. In reply, KKR reached 166/8 in 20 overs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a morale-shattering defeat in their last outing at Narendra Modi Stadium. The Punjab Kings defeated them by 34 runs, while the Kolkata Knight Riders lost to the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets on this ground.

Both teams do not have momentum on their side, but RCB will start as the favorites to win because they have performed much better than KKR this season.

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has assisted the batters and the bowlers alike. With KKR and RCB set to cross swords on this ground, here are some important stats you need to know from the previous games played in Ahmedabad.

T20 (T20Is + IPL) matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Highest 1st innings score: 224/2 - India vs England, 2021

Lowest 1st innings score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run chase: 167/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 169

Which RCB and KKR players have performed well at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

Andre Russell blasted a 25-ball 47 against the Delhi Capitals at this venue. He smashed two boundaries and four maximums in his inning.

Kyle Jamieson has picked up three wickets in two outings at Narendra Modi Stadium. Although the Kiwi has been a bit expensive with the ball, he has given the breakthroughs to RCB.