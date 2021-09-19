IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, IPL 2021 will move to Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The venue will play host to the second game of IPL 2021 Phase 2, featuring former two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The match was initially supposed to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in May. The BCCI had to postpone the match because of positive COVID-19 reports in the KKR camp.

Nevertheless, after almost four months, KKR and RCB will now go head to head in IPL 2021. With the two franchises set to clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous matches played at this venue.

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20 matches played: 53

Matches won by teams batting first: 26

Matches won by teams batting second: 27

Highest team score: 247/2 - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2021

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 163

Which RCB and KKR players have performed well in IPL matches at Sheikh Zayed Stadium?

Nitish Rana scored a half-century in his last match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Nitish Rana aggregated 81 runs from 53 balls, including 13 fours and a six, against the Delhi Capitals in his last IPL game in Abu Dhabi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper AB de Villiers smashed a 43-ball 56 in his previous knock at Sheikh Zayed Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match at this venue. The right-arm pacer returned with figures of 2/28 in four overs.

Varun Chakravarthy picked up a five-wicket haul in the KKR vs DC match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium last year. The mystery spinner conceded only 20 runs in his four overs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee