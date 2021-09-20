IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB: Who will pick the most wickets in today's match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday as both teams look to resume their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note.

KKR have been at the wrong end of the table as they have managed to win just two games so far. Their bowling unit, in particular, was a disappointment. However, Eoin Morgan's men might claim they have trump cards up their sleeves and it will be interesting to see how they bowl as a unit.

RCB, on the other hand, were brilliant in the first half as they won five games and now might just be a couple of wins away from booking a place in the playoffs. Their bowling unit clicked and that was one of the major differences between this and the past few seasons.

KKR vs RCB: 3 bowlers to watch out for

On that note, let's have a look at three bowlers who can have a great outing in tonight's encounter:

#3 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy had a good first half of IPL 2021

Varun Chakravarthy has turned out to be a revelation for KKR. Last season, he picked up 17 wickets in just 13 games and has backed it up with seven wickets in as many games in the first half. He has also been economical and difficult for the batsmen to score runs off.

Chakravarthy will be high on confidence after his India debut and will come into IPL 2021 phase two as the X-factor for KKR. He has also been selected in India's T20 World Cup squad and will want to prove his worth.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was brilliant against KKR last season

Mohammed Siraj has been one of RCB's most improved bowlers. From a bowler who leaked runs, he became a dangerous operator who gave away just 7.34 runs an over and also picked up six wickets in the first half.

Siraj will be mindful of the sensational spell he bowled against KKR at this very ground last season, picking up figures of 3-8 and bowling two maiden overs. This will surely make him one of the bowlers to watch out for.

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial

What a win, total team effort ❤️

#miyamagic MAGIC is believing in yourself. If you can make that happen, you can make anything happen ✌🏻What a win, total team effort ❤️ MAGIC is believing in yourself. If you can make that happen, you can make anything happen ✌🏻

What a win, total team effort ❤️

#miyamagic https://t.co/7DchV7PVPs

#1 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel is the current Purple Cap holder

Also Read

Harshal Patel is a surprise Purple Cap holder and started the IPL 2021 season on fire. He has already picked up 17 wickets and his variations were difficult to read on pitches where the ball was gripping.

While the pitches in the UAE pose a different challenge as the pitches might not grip as much, Harshal Patel will is on confidence and will look to be as effective as he was back in India.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee