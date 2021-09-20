IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20. Both teams will be keen to get off to a winning start in the second phase of the IPL 2021 season.

KKR had a forgetful first half as they were able to win just two out of their seven games and are placed seventh in the table. Their batting hasn't fired and that has been one of the prime causes of concern for them.

RCB, on the other hand, have been highly successful, winning five of their seven games so far and are placed third in the table. Their batting has fired all cylinders and Virat Kohli will be hoping for more of the same from his team.

KKR vs RCB: 3 batters to watch out for

On that note, let's have a look at three batters who might have a great outing in tonight's encounter:

#3 Andre Russell

Andre Russell was one of the better batters from KKR in phase one

While KKR had a disappointing first half of IPL 2021, Andre Russell was one of the shining lights of the tournament for them. In seven games , Russell scored 163 runs at a sensational strike rate of 155.23.

Russell's half-century against CSK is the fastest of IPL 2021 so far and that showed just what he is capable of. He has a great record against RCB and always seems to deliver the goods.

With the ball, he has been a bit expensive but has managed to pick up seven wickets. If Russell gets into his rhythm, it will be really hard for RCB to stop him.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell will look to better his record in the UAE

Glenn Maxwell had a terrible IPL 2020 season in the UAE with the Punjab Kings. He was able to score just 108 runs and didn't hit even a single maximum.

However, he was then snapped up by RCB in the IPL 2021 auction and was made the centerpiece of their middle-order.

Maxwell repaid the faith brilliantly as he has scored 223 runs in seven games at a brilliant strike rate of 144.80. He also has two half-centuries to his name and will be a vital cog in the RCB wheel once again.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will want to lead from the front

One of the biggest stories to come out of the second phase of IPL 2021 was Virat Kohli stating that he would step down from his captaincy following the end of the season. This will make Kohli, the batter, more fearless and one to watch out for.

Kohli opened the batting in phase one of IPL 2021 and scored 198 runs in seven games, a modest return by his high standards. However, the pitches in the UAE have been good for batting and Kohli will back himself to score big.

The 32-year-old also has a hundred to his name against KKR and will be the dangerman for the opposition.

