IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

The Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to get back on winning track when they play against the Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Knight Riders started their UAE leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League season with wins against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they have lost two of their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been eliminated from the tournament and will play for pride at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The wicket in Dubai has been good for batting. In the previous game at this venue, the Punjab Kings chased a 166-run target against Kolkata.

With the Knight Riders set to play another IPL 2021 game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20 games hosted by Dubai:

Today IPL Pitch History: KKR vs. SRH

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 100

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 58

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 157

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - KKR vs PBKS match stats 2021

As mentioned ahead, KKR lost their previous match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium against PBKS.

The Knight Riders were invited to bat first, and they posted a decent score of 165/7 in 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer played a 67-run knock and Rahul Tripathi supported him with a 26-ball 34.

Unfortunately, Iyer's effort went in vain as PBKS chased the 166-run target in 19.3 overs. Skipper KL Rahul led from the front, scoring 67 runs off 55 deliveries.

One opener from each team managed to score a fifty, while a total of 13 sixes were hit across two innings in the last match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pace bowlers bagged six of the 12 wickets that fell in the contest.

