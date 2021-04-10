IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 3

IPL 2021 will return to Chennai on Sunday as the Sunrisers Hyderabad open their season against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have won the IPL championship before.

However, the title has stayed away from them for quite some time and both sides will be keen to get their hands on the coveted trophy once again in 2021.

Both SRH and KKR have added some new players to their squads. Jason Roy is the biggest name to join the Sunrisers this year, whereas the Knight Riders signed some seasoned pros like Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh at the IPL 2021 auction.

The Knight Riders defeated the Orange Army by seven wickets in their first match of last year's edition of the IPL. Kolkata once again got the better of SRH in the second encounter between the sides, securing a thrilling Super Over victory.

SRH will look forward to avenging those defeats at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tomorrow. Here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams before they meet again in an exciting match in IPL 2021.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders lead Sunrisers Hyderabad 12-7 in the head-to-head record. As mentioned above, the Kolkata-based franchise defeated the Orange Army twice in the previous IPL season.

Kolkata and Hyderabad have never battled at Chepauk before. The head-to-head record at neutral venues favors KKR 3-1.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2021

Among current KKR players, skipper Eoin Morgan has amassed the most runs (188) against SRH. Similarly, SRH captain David Warner holds the highest aggregate record (616) in games versus Kolkata.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 19 wickets in KKR vs. SRH matches - the most by any bowler across the two teams. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 10 SRH wickets while donning the KKR jersey in his IPL career.