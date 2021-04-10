IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch history and stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2021 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The venue played host to the IPL 2021 opener between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, with the former emerging victorious by two wickets. Surprisingly, the fast bowlers were more successful than the spinners on Friday.

While Harshal Patel picked up five wickets for the RCB, the MI duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen accounted for four scalps together. But the spin bowlers managed to pick up just two wickets in the entire game.

Fans should expect the pitch to behave in a similar way during the game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are some significant statistics you need to know from the previous IPL matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

T20 matches played: 83

Matches won by teams batting first: 47

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 160

SRH and KKR's record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to face each other in Chennai. However, they each played a match against the Chennai Super Kings at the venue in IPL 2019.

CSK defeated both SRH and KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, KKR could only manage 108/9, with CSK comfortably winning the game by seven wickets. SRH, on the other hand, posted 175/3 on the board in their IPL 2019 fixture against CSK at Chepauk. However, Shane Watson's 53-ball 96 ensured the Super Kings won the contest by six wickets.