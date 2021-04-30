IPL 2021: KL Rahul's 3 best knocks against RCB

KL Rahul has had a good run with the bat in the IPL 2021 so far this season. Last season's Orange Cap holder will look to continue that run as the tournament enters the midway stage.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday and Rahul will aim to get the side off to a breezy start again.

When the two sides clashed last season, Rahul slammed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls as Punjab won comprehensively by 97 runs. He then followed it up with an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 49 balls when the sides met in the reverse fixture.

It appears the Karnataka batsman likes taking on the RCB bowling attack. We look at Rahul's finest knocks against the Bangalore side.

IPL 2020: KL Rahul's 61* pips RCB by eight wickets

Punjab may not have made the play-offs in IPL 202. However, Rahul was in scorching form as he paced his innings to help Punjab get the better of RCB for the second time in IPL 2020.

His 49-ball-knock of 61 runs was studded with one four and five sixes as Punjab raced to an eight-wicket win. Mayank Agarwal (45 off 25) and Chris Gayle (53 off 45) also played significant roles in the win.

IPL 2020: Rahul cracks 132* to decimate RCB by 97 runs

KL Rahul's audacious strokeplay and crisp timing were on full display as he put together a fine ton against RCB in their first encounter in IPL 2020. He started briskly and got into the groove with 14 fours and seven sixes to help Punjab put up a total of 206 for 3 in their 20 overs.

Much of the damage KL Rahul inflicted was in the final four overs as he took the bowlers to the cleaners. He was particularly efficient against Dale Steyn, who ended with figures of 0/57 from his four overs.

RCB collapsed with a total of 109 as Punjab's spinners Ravi Bishnoi and M Ashwin picked up three wickets to help PBKS register a 97-run win.

IPL 2018: KL Rahul's 47 off 30 in a losing effort

KL Rahul set the tone for the Punjab innings with a quick 30-ball knock of 47 runs, which was studded with two fours and four sixes. However, a batting collapse saw the Punjab side being skittled out for 155 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2018.

Punjab lost the game as RCB, courtesy of knocks from Quinton de Kock (45 off 34) and AB de Villiers (57 off 40). RCB bowler Umesh Yadav had a good day with figures of 3/23 against PBKS.