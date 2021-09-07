IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara and Stephen Fleming join RR and CSK camps in UAE ahead of second half

Kumar Sangakkara and Stephen Fleming have recently arrived in the UAE and joined their respective franchises ahead of the second half of IPL 2021.

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara will officiate as the director of cricket for the Rajasthan Royals team this season.

The Royals' players have already reached Dubai and are undergoing quarantine. They will soon begin training on the successful completion of the isolation period. Kumar Sangakkara will also have to quarantine for the coming week.

Rajasthan Royals took to their official Instagram handle and updated its fans about the arrival of Kumar Sangakkara in UAE by sharing a video. They captioned it:

Rajasthan Royals are currently in fifth position in the points table with six points from seven games. They will begin their campaign in the second phase of the IPL 2021 with an encounter against the Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming arrives in Dubai on Tuesday

Long-standing CSK head coach Stephen Fleming joined the team's camp in Dubai on Tuesday ahead of the second leg of the IPL. Fleming will be in quarantine for the next few days before joining the rest of the support staff to oversee the team's proceedings moving forward.

The yellow franchise were excited to welcome their head coach and took to their official Instagram account to inform their loyal fanbase about his arrival by sharing a picture. CSK captioned it:

Flem IN 💛 Welcoming Vaathi to the Whistles Kingdom! 🥳#UrsAnbudenEverywhere #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁

A blockbuster clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians will kickstart the second half of IPL 2021 on September 19. The Dubai International Stadium will be the venue for the El Clásico of the IPL.

