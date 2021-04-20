IPL 2021: Liam Livingstone flies back to England, will play no further part for RR

Liam Livingstone’s IPL 2021 journey with the Rajasthan Royals has come to an end, with the Englishman flying home on Monday night.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) confirmed Liam Livingstone has decided to return home due to bubble fatigue and will not be returning to the franchise this season.

Rajasthan Royals announced the news of Liam Livingstone’s departure on Tuesday night, with the franchise releasing a short statement on Twitter.

Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can.#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/stYywf3tBW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2021

Liam Livingstone was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2021 Auction. However, the 27-year-old warmed the bench for the first three games of the season, as RR chose to go with other international stars to make up their overseas quota.

The all-rounder was expected to get a look in after the unfortunate injury to Ben Stokes. But the side decided to go with David Miller, with the South African holding onto his place following his match-winning effort against the Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals confirmed Liam Livingstone has exited the bio-secure bubble due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the last year. The franchise reiterated that they respect Livingstone’s decision, vowing to support him in the future.

Liam Livingstone departure adds to RR’s worries

The departure of the Englishman will come as a big blow to the Royals, especially after Ben Stokes departed following a finger injury. The team are also awaiting an update on Jofra Archer and it is unclear whether the speedster will travel to India in the coming days.

Rajasthan Royals now have the option of naming replacements for both Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone. The franchise could use this opportunity to add some quality to their ranks, with the team struggling for form this season.

Sanju Samson’s men have now lost two on the trot after winning their first game of IPL 2021. They are currently placed sixth and will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game on April 22.