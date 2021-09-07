IPL 2021: "Like giving Agastya a toy to play with" - Hardik Pandya shares thoughts after first training session in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya stated that he was extremely excited to get back to training ahead of the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Hardik described resuming training as akin to his son Agastya getting a toy.

The MI cricketer recently joined the franchise in Abu Dhabi along with his brother Krunal. In his first training session, he looked in reasonable touch with the bat.

In a video shared on MI’s Twitter account, Hardik Pandya shared his views on his first practice session in Abu Dhabi.

"Today was very simple. I wanted to enjoy it because it was a long break and, as a batter, it’s like candy to me. Batting on the first day, the excitement comes in. I don’t do things over and over again simply because to keep the excitement part is important [sic].

"It is very easy for me to bat every day because I’ve got the facilities. God has been kind that people are there to help me out to get better," the all-rounder stated.

Hardik added that batting for him is similar to giving his toddler son a toy to play with.

"I always take breaks because today I am batting for the first time but I enjoyed it so much [sic]. It was genuinely like giving Agastya (Hardik’s son) right now a toy to play with."

Hardik Pandya did not have an impressive run in the first half of IPL 2021 held in India. He managed only 52 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 118.18.

"Results are irrelevant, going to make sure that I enjoy it" - Hardik Pandya

Looking ahead to the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the 27-year-old said that he will be looking to enjoy his game more than anything else.

"My process today was simple, just to enjoy and remember that this game is supposed to be fun. From now onwards I have decided, whenever I play, I am going to make sure that I enjoy it.

"And, as I have always mentioned, results are irrelevant. It will be like that throughout the season and for the World Cup as well. And I am sure we are going to do a lot of wonders," Hardik Pandya signed off.

The IPL will be crucial for Hardik Pandya, the bowler, as the tournament will give Team India a hint of how much he can be utilized as a pacer in the T20 World Cup to follow.

The Baroda all-rounder has cut down on his bowling following back surgery in 2019.

