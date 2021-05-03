IPL 2021 loan window: 3 overseas players RCB can acquire

The IPL 2021 loan window is officially open and there is a lot of buzz about which players will switch teams. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to make some acquisitions with two of their overseas players having left the tournament for 'personal reasons'.

RCB roped in Scott Kuggeleijn as Kane Richardson's replacement, and they will be keen to add another overseas player to make up for Adam Zampa’s exit. While the side has quality and proven matchwinners in Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, and Dan Christian to help push for their maiden title, a new addition would only improve their chances.

We take a look at some of the potential options RCB can target during the loan window – which will remain open until 23 May, 2021.

#3 Mitchell Santner

With Imran Tahir now a prominent fixture in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) line-up this season, Mitchell Santner has been reduced to a mere spectator.

The Kiwi spinner has picked up six wickets in the IPL, at an economy rate of 7. Santner can also wield the bat effectively and RCB will benefit from having more all-rounders in their ranks.

#2 Lockie Ferguson

Gun pace and lower-order aggressive batting are weapons that RCB could add to their arsenal. If Kyle Jamieson's workload is to be managed effectively, it is imperative that the team have a backup. And they could look at Lockie Ferguson, whose nippy line has troubled batsmen in the past.

Ferguson is yet to play a game for KKR this season. Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan have established themselves as the tried-and-tested foreign assets of the Kolkata-based franchise in this year's IPL.

#1 Jimmy Neesham

Trust this list to be full of Kiwis. Jimmy Neesham could be a finisher and handy with the ball if the RCB setup has to deal with fatigue and a slump in form. While this might appear to be one of the unlikeliest of buys, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Bangalore rope him in.

Neesham was part of the Delhi Capitals and KKR before the Mumbai Indians (MI) snapped him up for INR 50 lakh. His IPL numbers don’t speak volumes due to the limited chances he has received: 61 runs and three wickets from ten matches played in the 2014 and 2020 editions.

With Jamieson, de Villiers and Maxwell cementing their position in the team, Neesham will have to contend with Daniel Sams and Christian for a slot in RCB's playing XI.