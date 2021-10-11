IPL 2021: "Looks a more balanced team with Shakib in it" - Gautam Gambhir believes KKR made the right call to not make any changes to their playing XI 

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir feels Shakib al Hasan's inclusion in the playing XI makes the team more balanced. This is in comparison to the balance of the team with Andre Russell.

The Caribbean all-rounder was last seen during the contest against CSK, where he suffered an injury while fielding. Since then, it has been Shakib al Hasan who has played as an all-rounder in the lower order, with bowling being his primary responsibility.

Gambhir noted that Shakib's inclusion gives the team more batting. With dry pitches on offer in the UAE, his left-arm spin is also a factor to consider. This is very beneficial when compared to Russell, who rarely bowls his full quota of overs. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Gambhir said:

"It looks a much more balanced side when you have got 5 proper bowlers. You have 3 quality spinners and 2 fast bowlers who can bowl quick. You also have Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer as well as the sixth bowling option. Plus Shakib batting at No.7 which gives you a lot of batting as well."

"Russell should only be picked if he is fully fit otherwise you have Shakib who will do the job for you especially on this kind of wicket, which is similar to ones in India and Bangladesh, very sry and Shakib knows how to bowl on these wickets."

He is far from making a mark in getting into the wickets and run charts. But he has been vital with his powerplay bowling and economy, which stands at 6.63 this season.

Shakib recorded 0-24 in his four-over spell in the eliminator vs RCB

The left-arm all-rounder opened the bowling for KKR with the new ball against Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Following the first over of the innings, he came back into the attack after the powerplay with two right-handers at the crease.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders #KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2021 Shakib creates a few chances in his second over while giving away just 4 singles! 👌 #RCBvKKR Shakib creates a few chances in his second over while giving away just 4 singles! 👌#RCBvKKR #KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2021

Shakib wrapped up a tight spell in the middle overs by only conceding a couple of boundaries in his spell of 0-24. KKR's spin trio were at their best as their efforts helped them reduce the RCB to 138-7 in the first innings.

