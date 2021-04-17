IPL 2021, Match 10, RCB vs KKR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, 18th April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be the first match of an IPL 2021 double-header on Sunday, with the Delhi Capitals taking on the Punjab Kings later on.

RCB have made a solid start to the season, winning their first two games. They have shown tremendous fighting spirit and look to have a settled lineup. Glenn Maxwell delivered the goods for them against SRH, scoring a match-winning half-century on a wicket that wasn't easy to bat on.

Despite being put on the back foot while defending their total of 149/8, the RCB bowlers made a solid comeback towards the end. Shahbaz Ahmed picked up three wickets in the 17th over, and Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel ensured that SRH couldn't hunt the target down.

RCB have discovered some serious talent in the likes of Harshal Patel, who looks like a solution to their perennial death-bowling woes. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' new roles in the team have also added more flexibility to their batting lineup and made them less top-heavy.

KKR also made a promising start to their campaign but fell to a shocking defeat against the Mumbai Indians. With just 31 runs required off the last five overs, KKR succumbed to a 10-run defeat despite Andre Russell facing 15 balls in that period.

KKR's bowling was spot-on, and controlled the game until when Nitish Rana got out. They look like a team that can go all the way this season but should exercise some caution while maintaining their attacking approach.

Both teams have produced some enthralling contests in the past, and one should expect a similar outing in this afternoon game.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR Match Details

Date: 18th April 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot and sunny afternoon in Chennai, with an average temperature of around 33 degrees celsius. Captains should look to bat first if they win the toss.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Chepauk hasn't been great for the batsmen, with batting becoming tough as the innings goes on. The surface should be drier in the afternoon contest and is likely to be better to bat on. A score of around 155-160 should make for an intriguing encounter.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maxwell paced his innings pretty well in RCB's IPL 2021 game against SRH (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB are likely to play the same team after beating SRH. Young Shahbaz Ahmed should get another go at number three, albeit due to his excellent bowling rather than his batting. Kane Richardson could be considered in place of Dan Christian, though the latter should get another opportunity to prove himself.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell did a brilliant job with the ball but couldn't quite deliver with the bat in KKR's IPL 2021 game against MI (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

No individual was at fault for KKR's loss to MI, and it was the entire team's poor shot selection that cost them the game. Their game plan was solid, and they should persist with the same team and look to execute their strategies better.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shakib Al Hasan, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR Match Prediction

Both sides look evenly matched and have players who're in great form. However, RCB will head into this game with a lot of confidence, and they should edge KKR out to secure a win.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore to win.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.