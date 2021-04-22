IPL 2021 Match 17 PBKS vs MI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

IPL 2021 action continues as the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 17th game of the tournament on Friday, 23rd April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

PBKS have had three comprehensive defeats after their narrow win in their IPL 2021 tournament opener. Meanwhile, MI have won two out of their four games and are coming off a loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in which the defending champions' middle order came unstuck against the trickery and guile of Amit Mishra.

PBKS' bowling hasn't been great, but it's their inconsistent showings with the bat that has compounded their woes. While KL Rahul is expected to go berserk at the top, the fact remains that if he takes that route and gets out, there's no one left to anchor the innings.

Considering their propensity to chop and change, it won't be a surprise if Dawid Malan makes the playing XI for this game, as his presence could allow Rahul to play with a bit more freedom at the top. While PBKS will look to adapt to the conditions at the Chepauk better, they'll also look to exploit MI middle order's struggles at this venue.

Meanwhile, MI would look to bounce back after their loss to the Capitals. They love bouncing back from defeats and will back themselves to beat a floundering PBKS team, considering their superior knowledge and experience playing at the venue.

The reigning champions would want Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, two players who haven't been affected much by the slowness of the track, to deliver the goods against PBKS.

Interestingly, both teams have batted first in all four games they have played so far, so it'll be interesting to see how either team fares in a chase. While MI will undoubtedly enter the game as the favourites, PBKS are more than capable of springing a surprise.

Nevertheless, an entertaining game could ensue at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI Match Details

Date: 23rd April 2021 (Friday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm and clear evening in Chennai, with an average temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. Dew should play a role in the second innings.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Chepauk has seen a lot of action in a short span of time and could be dry and worn out. The ball should turn well, so another low-scoring contest can be expected.

Predicted XIs

PBKS

KL Rahul's side succumbed to yet another loss. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

PBKS could consider bringing in the no.1 ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan into their XI.

He could shore up their top order and allow Rahul to tee off in the powerplay. The impressive Ravi Bishnoi could come in as well. Jhye Richardson, with his vast repertoire of cutters and variations, has a case to return to the XI, although Henriques is likely to get another opportunity.

PBKS: KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan/ Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques/ Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin/ Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

MI

Amit Mishra ran through MI's batting line-up. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MI should stick with the same playing XI for this game and execute their plans better against PBKS. Jayant Yadav put in a solid shift against DC and will look to get the better of the likes of Gayle in this match.

MI: Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI Match Prediction

MI will fancy their chances of closing out the Chennai leg of their campaign with a win. PBKS could continue to struggle with the slowness of the surface and look fragile with the bat. While they'll look to put up a good fight, Mumbai Indians might prove too strong for them.

Prediction: MI to win.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.