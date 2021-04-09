IPL 2021 Match 2, CSK vs DC: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams had contrasting campaigns in IPL 2020, with the Capitals finishing as runners-up while CSK finished seventh, the first season in which they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK tried to plug the holes in their squad at the auction, but their batting order still seems slightly suspect. They have plenty of options to choose from, considering they roped in Robin Uthappa in the trade window. Still, they don't seem to have the destructive edge in their top order that someone like Brendon McCullum provided.

They also seem to have a problem of plenty, with a plethora of players vying for six top-order spots. Hence, talented players like Jadeja or Sam Curran could be pushed down the order and their immense batting prowess might be wasted.

Their bowling attack looks good but Josh Hazlewood will be missed, especially with the pace and bounce he can generate on wickets like the Wankhede. It remains to be seen how effective a replacement Jason Behrendorff will prove to be.

Shardul Thakur could be a key figure for CSK this season, especially with his excellent recent form for the national team. The Chennai-based team's spin bowling attack looks strong and will aim to make up for the poor performance in IPL 2020.

DC, meanwhile, was hit hardest by the pre-season injuries and withdrawals, with skipper Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury. The in-form Rishabh Pant has taken over the reins of the side.

They look to be a solid team on paper with good backups for every position and a relatively settled playing XI. However, speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be absent for DC's first game, which may lead them to play Chris Woakes or Tom Curran instead.

The big question mark over DC's campaign will be Pant's performance as captain. He doesn't have much experience leading a team at international level, but Pant does have plenty of seasoned campaigners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith at his disposal.

The battle of wits between Pant and MS Dhoni will be interesting to see. While DC won both fixtures between these two teams last season, this game isn't likely to be one-sided. Expect an exciting cricket match between these two stacked sides.

Advertisement

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC Match Details

Date: 10th April 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Weather Forecast

It should be warm in Mumbai on Matchday, with an expected temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius. Dew is likely to play a role in the later stages of the game.

Pitch Report

Reports have suggested the wicket at the Wankhede will favor the batsmen. It has historically been a batting-friendly venue, and that trend is likely to continue. Anything around 180 will be a competitive total. The pacers should fare better than the spinners.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a player to watch out for from CSK in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

It's tough to predict CSK's playing XI for their IPL opener considering the various options they have at their disposal. Ruturaj Gaikwad should get in ahead of Robin Uthappa for the opener's slot alongside Faf Du Plessis. Raina, Rayudu, and MS Dhoni should form the top order, although CSK may consider promoting Jadeja when the run rate is low.

Sam Curran, Jadeja and new signing Moeen Ali should feature for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur will be the side's Indian pacers while it's a toss-up between DJ Bravo and Imran Tahir for the final overseas spot.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Imran Tahir/ DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant will lead DC in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

DC should field Steven Smith at No.3 and play an extra middle-order batter in either Sam Billings or Shimron Hetmyer to bat at No.5 or No.6. Shikhar Dhawan and the in-form Prithvi Shaw are likely to open the batting, with skipper Rishabh Pant slotting in at No.4.

Ashwin and Amit Mishra should be the side's two spinners. Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav will be the side's main pace bowling options, though they could turn to Stoinis for some overs as well. Tom Curran is another bowling option to consider.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer/ Sam Billings, Chris Woakes/ Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav.

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC Match Prediction

It looks like this one will go down to the wire. The Delhi Capitals should trump CSK, even in the absence of Rabada and Nortje. Their top-order looks much stronger than CSK's and wears a settled look, and they might edge out MS Dhoni and co. in this fixture.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals to win.

Advertisement

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.