IPL 2021, Match 3, SRH vs KKR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 3 of IPL 2021 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 12.

The Sunrisers look strong on paper, with plenty of options and backups in their ranks. Their only weakness seems to be their middle-order that, despite the addition of Kedar Jadhav, lacks an explosive presence.

Part of the reason for it is that all of their overseas players seem too good to leave on the bench. But Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision to go top-heavy means that players like Mohammed Nabi and Jason Holder, who could strengthen the side, don't often get to play.

The team looked much more balanced when Wriddhiman Saha opened with skipper David Warner, with Kane Williamson batting at number three. But it'll be interesting to see if they're willing to drop Jonny Bairstow, especially when he's in such fine form.

The rest of the SRH team is simply brilliant, and they're one of those sides who won't be bothered by the neutral venues since they have the squad depth to handle whatever ground they play in.

While their overseas combination for different games will dictate how they perform this season, SRH are one of the strongest sides on paper and should make it to the playoffs easily.

On the other hand, it's hard to pinpoint where KKR faltered last season, considering that they had a powerful squad. Andre Russell's indifferent form with the bat and their struggle to find a proper death bowler were vital factors. However, the ineffectiveness of their constantly changing top order was the most worrying thing about the KKR side.

They averaged less than 25 runs for their opening partnership, which saw multiple players partner Shubman Gill, none of whom were consistent enough to hold down that spot. Eoin Morgan and Co. should decide on a settled batting order and give their batsmen three to four games to find their feet in the new roles.

With Shakib Al Hasan looking like a smart acquisition, it'll be interesting to see how he fits into the scheme of things and whether Sunil Narine will still be a part of their best XI after his sub-par IPL 2020 season.

KKR won both their games against SRH last season, but one of them finished in a Super Over. Expect another exciting clash between these sides.

IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR Match Details

Date: 11th April 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Forecast

It should be sunny and warm in Chennai on Matchday. The temperature should hover around 29 degrees celsius. Dew could also play a role in the later stages of the game.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Chepauk was a little two-paced in the opening encounter between RCB and MI, and the ball didn't come on to the bat that nicely. While the ball won't turn that much, it should stick in the surface, and cutters and slower balls could work well at this venue.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Will Kane Williamson get to play for SRH? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

It is tricky to predict SRH's playing XI for the season opener. Despite Jonny Bairstow's great form against India in the ODI series, they could do better if they open with Saha and Warner. Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, and new signing Kedar Jadhav should form the middle-order.

It's a toss-up between Abdul Samad and Vijay Shankar for the No.6 spot. Mohammad Nabi could slot in at No.7, with his off-spin likely to be very effective on a slow surface. Rashid Khan is certain to be SRH's primary spinner, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Sandeep Sharma taking up the three pacers' slots.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad/ Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi/ Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Can Pat Cummins deliver a better performance for KKR this season? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

KKR, like their opponents, have an overseas conundrum to deal with for this game. Shubman Gill is likely to open the batting with Rahul Tripathi, who did a decent job last season. KKR will have to take a call on whether new signing Shakib Al Hasan will play, considering he's a solid batsman and gives them four overs of spin as well.

Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, and Dinesh Karthik should complete their middle-order. Andre Russell is likely to bat at No.7 if Shakib plays, with Pat Cummins following him. Varun Chakravarthy and Harbhajan Singh could play, with Prasidh Krishna likely to be their third seam bowling option.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shakib Al Hasan/ Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR Match Prediction

While both teams look somewhat evenly matched, SRH's bowling looks slightly better than KKR's. The Knight Riders still don't appear to have solved their death bowling issues, and their batting order still doesn't appear settled. Expect SRH to eke out a narrow victory over KKR.

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad to win.

IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.