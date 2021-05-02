IPL 2021 Match 30 - KKR vs RCB: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 30 of IPL 2021 on Monday, May 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams are coming off comprehensive defeats at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) respectively. RCB have five wins out of seven at the halfway stage and have played some quality cricket, despite faltering in two games against CSK and PBKS, which dented their Net Run Rate.

Their death bowling, which was the most improved facet of their game, has been the reason for their downfall in those two games. While Mohammed Siraj has been consistent, Harshal Patel was put under the pump on those two occasions, and he'll look to reduce his economy rate while continuing to pick up wickets.

Virat Kohli's batting has also not been up to his lofty standards and he'll look to get back to form in the second half of the tournament.

KKR, meanwhile, have more prominent issues to deal with since they have just two wins out of seven this season. Head Coach Brendon McCullum slammed the KKR batters for their lack of intent, and it looks like they'll make some changes ahead of this clash. KKR needs to have more clarity over each player's role and go with a settled batting lineup.

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Sunil Narine haven't had a good season so far, and they will be among those who could make way on Monday.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers blew KKR away in the reverse fixture at Chepauk, and Eoin Morgan and co. will be desperate to ensure this game goes their way.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB Match Details

Date: 3rd May 2021 (Monday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Weather Forecast

It should be a clear and sunny evening in Ahmedabad with an average temperature of around 36 degrees celsius. Dew should play a role as the game goes on.

Pitch Report

The wickets at Ahmedabad have supported both the pacers and spinners this season but have slowed down. Another even contest between bat and ball should ensue, with anything around 160-170 being a par score.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell needs to bat higher for KKR in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

There could be plenty of changes to KKR's playing XI ahead of this IPL 2021 match. Shubman Gill's 43 against DC should keep him in the playing XI. Nitish Rana could make way for Karun Nair.

Lockie Ferguson should join Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna in KKR's pace battery, with Cummins' batting allowing them to play an extra bowler. Harbhajan Singh could also come into the side.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana/ Karun Nair, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson/ Shakib Al Hasan, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/ Harbhajan Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Can Kohli come good in the second half of the IPL 2021 season? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB fans were upset to see Washington Sundar getting dropped, and he should return to the team. Virat Kohli has backed Rajat Patidar to come good, and it remains to be seen if he'll retain his place in the side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Shahbaz Ahmed/ Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB Match Prediction

KKR will walk into this game knowing full well that it's a must-win fixture for them. There are plenty of match-winners in the Kolkata-based side's lineup, and if they get their batting order right, they could pose problems for Virat Kohli and Co.

Prediction: KKR to win.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.