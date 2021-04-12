IPL 2021, Match 5, KKR vs MI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the Vivo IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 13, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Mumbai Indians lost their opening game to Royal Challengers Bangalore by two wickets in a roller-coaster. MI made a positive start and was in a position to reach a score in excess of 180. However, Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul halted their momentum as they crumbled to a score of 159/9.

They also had an average outing with the ball, with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar having another poor game. Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Marco Jansen helped pull things back for them and took the game deep. However, AB De Villiers did enough to ensure victory for RCB.

While they would like the confidence shown by their top order, they'll want them to capitalize on their starts and get some big scores to their name. Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers will look to do better with the bat in this game.

The Knight Riders, in contrast, won their opening game, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by ten runs. After being put in to bat, KKR played with an attacking mindset that would please head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Eoin Morgan.

Nitish Rana, who opened the batting, and Rahul Tripathi, who batted at number three, took the attack to the SRH bowlers and made batting look easy on a two-paced Chennai wicket.

Their momentum was halted towards the fag end of the innings. Nevertheless, they got to an above-par total of 187/6 in their 20 overs. Eoin Morgan managed his bowlers well, and some clever bowling from Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins, and Shakib Al Hasan meant that SRH were always behind the 8-ball.

Despite their victory, one glaring hole in their side seems to be their death bowling strategy. Andre Russell did a decent job of bowling at the death, but he isn't a specialist death bowler by any means. KKR's strategy could hurt them in games against teams with more batting depth.

It'll be interesting to see how these two sides fare playing against each other, considering that they've produced some high-octane clashes in the past.

IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Match Details

Date: April 13, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Forecast

It should be cloudy and warm in Chennai on the day of the match, while the average temperature will be around 29 degrees celsius. Dew will play a role in the later stages of the game.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Chennai has been decent to bat on, albeit still on the slower side. There hasn't been much turn on offer, but the ball has gripped in the surface on some occasions. Any score around 170 should make for an exciting game.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana will look to add to his 80-run knock from the first game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

KKR should stick with the same playing XI that got them the win against SRH. Andre Russell will look to deliver with the bat this game, having done well with the ball against SRH. Varun Chakravarthy was a bit expensive against SRH and will look to add to his wickets tally this match.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shakib Al Hasan, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians

Chris Lynn batted pretty well for MI. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

With De Kock undergoing his mandatory seven-day quarantine, Chris Lynn should continue at the top with Rohit Sharma. Marco Jansen made an impressive comeback on his debut and should retain his place in the side.

MI could opt to replace Rahul Chahar with Piyush Chawla, although they're known to give their players long ropes.

Mumbai Indians: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar/ Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Match Prediction

While both sides had contrasting results in their opening games, it's MI that looks the stronger side on paper. Their batting lineup looks solid and could take advantage of KKR's lack of specialist death bowlers.

While the confident KKR side could put up a tough fight, expect MI to secure a win in this encounter.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win.

IPL 2021: KKR vs MI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.