IPL 2021, Match 9, MI vs SRH: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 9th match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, 17th April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians are coming off a stunning 10-run victory over KKR, where they snatched victory right from under their opponent's noses. Batting first, none of the MI batters except Suryakumar Yadav came to terms with the slow pitch. Some clever tactical moves from KKR and a searing five-wicket haul for Andre Russell at the death reduced MI to an average score of 152 all out in their 20 overs.

They were behind KKR for most of the game, with Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana putting on another solid stand. However, Rahul Chahar picked up wickets at regular intervals to keep MI in the game.

Just 31 runs away from a win and five overs remaining, KKR were in a position to cruise home when Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult combined to deliver one of the best escape acts in the history of the league.

Thanks to some reckless batting from Shakib Al Hasan and some phenomenal bowling from Krunal, MI took the game to the last two overs, where Boult and Bumrah held their nerves to secure a win.

SRH, like KKR, lost from a position from which they should've easily won. Bowling first, David Warner's side executed their plans to perfection against RCB, and barring Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli, none of the RCB batsmen looked comfortable at the crease. Set a target of 150, SRH backed themselves to get the win.

Skipper David Warner led the way with a blazing half-century, with Manish Pandey supporting him. However, once Warner fell to some poor shot selection, the runs stopped coming for SRH. With 35 runs required off the last four overs, and Bairstow and Manish Pandey at the crease, SRH should've got the win.

However, a stunning 17th over from left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed saw Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, and Abdul Samad all lose their wickets to rash shots. Given the lack of depth in their batting lineup, it became tough for SRH once they lost wickets. While Rashid Khan took them close to the target with a 9-ball 17, they fell short by six runs in the end.

With both these teams being part of close run-chases recently, it'll be interesting to see how they approach this game. SRH and MI are two of the favorites for the title this season and won one game apiece in their two meetings in IPL 2020. Expect an exciting encounter in Chennai come Saturday.

IPL 2021: MI vs SRH Match Details

Date: 17th April 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Forecast

It should be another clear and sunny day in Chennai. No rain interruptions should arise, and the average temperature should be around 30 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Chennai has been extremely sluggish, and the dew in the second innings hasn't helped the chasing side as much as they'd have liked. With slower balls and cutters making it extremely difficult to score runs at the death, teams winning the toss must consider batting first and put some runs on the board.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

MI pulled off a spectacular win. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MI should go with an unchanged lineup for this game after pulling off a brilliant heist against KKR. They'll hope for better contributions from Quinton De Kock and Kieron Pollard to support Suryakumar Yadav, who has batted brilliantly. Rahul Chahar will look to spin a web around the opposition again and carry on his decent form.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Warner got back to form in this game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

SRH might look to bring Kane Williamson back into the side to help them navigate the sluggish Chennai wicket. Their batsmen have lacked the temperament and patience to operate on this surface, and while unfair, it might be Jonny Bairstow who could make way.

Kedar Jadhav is another player to consider, and he could come into the side in place of Vijay Shankar or Abdul Samad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow/ Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav/ Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and T Natarajan.

IPL 2021: MI vs SRH Match Prediction

While both teams have an equally strong bowling attack, MI seem to possess depth in their batting that could see them win. Nobody would have predicted SRH to lose their opening three matches, but it looks like that could be the case after this game.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win.

IPL 2021: MI vs SRH TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.