IPL 2021: 3 match-winning knocks by Kane Williamson against Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin their second leg of IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 22, 2021.

While DC are placed second on the points table, SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table. SRH won just one of their seven games in the first leg of IPL 2021.

Kane Williamson, the skipper of SRH, will be a key member of the team in the second leg of IPL 2021 and will look to change the fortunes of his team. The Kiwi batter has an incredible record against the Delhi franchise in IPL cricket as he averages 67.29 in 11 innings.

On that note, here is a look at three match-winning knocks played by the SRH skipper against the Delhi franchise in IPL cricket.

#1. 89 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 19, 2017

Kane Williamson played a match-winning knock against DC in the year 2017

In a group match against DC in Hyderabad in 2017, Williamson played a key role in guiding his team to a win.

After David Warner was dismissed early on, Williamson joined Shikhar Dhawan at the crease to build a strong partnership. He added 136 runs for the second wicket before he was dismissed.

By then however, the Kiwi skipper had played a brilliant knock of 89 from just 51 balls that included six boundaries and five maximums. He had an exceptional strike rate of 174.51.

Riding on his innings, SRH posted a huge score of 191 runs from 20 overs. DC fell short of the target by 15 runs and Williamson was named Man of the Match for his aggressive match-winning knock.

#2. 83* at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 10, 2018

Kane Williamsom added 176 runs with Dhawan to guide his team to a win by nine wickets

DC posted a huge score of 187 courtesy of a brilliant unbeaten knock of 128 by Rishabh Pant in a group match against SRH in 2018.

In response, SRH lost the wicket of David Warner when the score read just 15. However, Kane Williamson came in and played a mature but attacking knock. He added 176 runs with Shikhar Dhawan and guided his team to a nine-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

The Kiwi skipper scored 83 runs from 53 balls and was unbeaten, leading his team to a win. His knock included eight boundaries and two sixes.

#3. 41 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 29, 2020

Kane Williamsom has an incredible record against DC in IPL

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got SRH off to a flying start in a group match against DC in Abu Dhabi in 2020. The duo added 77 runs before the former was dismissed.

Manish Pandey did not last long and thereafter, Williamson joined Bairstow at the crease. While Bairstow struggled to get going, Willamson played attacking cricket from the word go.

Also Read

He smashed 41 runs from 26 balls that included five boundaries before he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson's knock was one reason SRH was able to post 162 runs in 20 overs. DC fell short of the target by 15 runs and SRH emerged victorious.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar