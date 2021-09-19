IPL 2021: 3 match-winning performances by AB de Villiers against KKR

The second leg of IPL 2021 commences in Dubai today i.e. 19th September 2021. While the defending champions Mumbai Indians clash with Chennai Super Kings in today's game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin their second leg of the IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The said game will be played on 20th September 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

RCB are placed in third spot in the IPL 2021 points table. Whereas KKR have struggled to get going in IPL 2021 and are seventh in the points table.

RCB beat KKR comprehensively in the first leg of the IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

AB de Villers is a crucial player for RCB and has performed well against KKR in the past. He averages 39.31 and has an incredible strike rate of 156.27 in 19 IPL innings against KKR.

On that note, here is a look at three such match-winning performances by AB de Villiers against KKR.

#1. 76* at MA Chidambaram Stadium on 18th April 2021

AB de Villiers was Man of the Match against KKR in the first leg of IPL 2021

The first leg of the IPL 2021 witnessed AB de Villiers at his aggressive best. KKR bowlers were on the receiving end of AB's onslaught on 18th April 2021.

The RCB were 95 for three in 11.1 overs when AB de Villiers walked out to bat. What followed was absolute carnage. None of the KKR bowlers were spared and AB de Villiers thrashed them to all parts of the ground.

He smashed nine boundaries and three sixes in an innings of 76 from 34 balls. He had an incredible strike rate of 223.53 and helped his team score 204 runs in 20 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



AB talks about the Chennai surface, and admits that he surprises himself at times when he gets going, as he receives the Man of the Match award.



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR #DareToDream Man of the Match : RCB vs KKR - AB de VilliersAB talks about the Chennai surface, and admits that he surprises himself at times when he gets going, as he receives the Man of the Match award. Man of the Match : RCB vs KKR - AB de Villiers



AB talks about the Chennai surface, and admits that he surprises himself at times when he gets going, as he receives the Man of the Match award.



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR #DareToDream https://t.co/nWhp08MdDJ

KKR fell short of the target by 38 runs and AB de Villiers was named Man of the Match for his aggressive batting.

#2. 73* at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 12th October 2020

AB de Villers played a brilliant match-winning innings against KKR in IPL 2020

In a one-sided encounter in an IPL group match in 2020, RCB beat KKR by a margin of 82 runs. Chasing 195, KKR managed just 112 runs and RCB won by a handsome margin.

One of the chief architects of the victory was AB de Villiers. The South African wicket-keeper batsman walked in to bat after 12.2 overs and changed the course of the game in death overs. He added 100 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli in just 44 balls.

AB de Villiers was the main contributor in the partnership and scored an unbeaten 73 from 33 balls at an incredible strike rate of 221.21. His innings included five boundaries and six maximums. He was named Man of the Match for his game-changing innings.

#3. 59* at Eden Gardens on 16th May 2016

AB de Villiers played an aggressive innings in IPL 2016 against KKR and guided his team to a 9 wicket win

RCB won the toss in a group match against KKR in IPL 2016 in Kolkata and put the hosts in to bat first. KKR scored an impressive 183 from 20 overs.

Also Read

The 184 chase was going to be a challenging one for RCB. However, skipper Virat Kohli played an impressive innings. And AB de Villiers, with his aggressive batting, ensured the visitors won the match with eight balls to spare.

AB de Villiers batted at number three in the said game and scored an unbeaten 59 from 31 balls that included five boundaries and three sixes. He added 115 runs with Virat Kohli and guided the RCB to a nice wicket win against KKR.

Edited by Aditya Singh