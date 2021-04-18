IPL 2021, MI v SRH: 5 interesting stats to emerge from Match 9

Defending champions Mumbai Indians grabbed the first position on the IPL 2021 points table with a magnificent performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Mumbai-based franchise posted a 150-run total on the board, riding on thirties from Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah then brought their 'A' game to the table in the bowling unit to guide Mumbai to their second consecutive win in IPL 2021.

Despite Jonny Bairstow's brilliant batting, the Sunrisers Hyderabad fell short by 13 runs in the second innings. This defeat kept the Orange Army in last position on the IPL 2021 points table.

Although Hyderabad could not defeat Mumbai on Saturday, there were some interesting numbers to emerge from the contest between the two teams. Here's a look at five amazing stats from the IPL 2021 game featuring MI and SRH.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad extended their losing streak at Chepauk

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are winless in IPL 2021 (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have never won an IPL fixture at MA Chidambaram Stadium. They lost to the Chennai Super Kings thrice before the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

In IPL 2021, the Hyderabad-based franchise have lost to the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at this stadium. The Orange Army will play against the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals at Chepauk later this month.

4. Jonny Bairstow became the first batsman to get hit wicket in IPL 2021

Jonny Bairstow was on his way to his second half-century in IPL 2021 (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Hit wicket is a rare form of dismissal in T20 cricket. The fact that only 12 batsmen have got out in this fashion over the last 14 years in the IPL cements the aforementioned claim.

Jonny Bairstow joins the likes of Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh and David Warner in the list of batsmen to have got hit wicket in IPL. He knocked off his stumps while facing Krunal Pandya's delivery in the eighth over of SRH's innings.

3. Mumbai Indians became the first team to bowl Sunrisers Hyderabad out four times in IPL

Teams to all out SRH (Most times)



4 - MI*

2 - RCB

2 - PBKS

1 - DC#MIvsSRH — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) April 17, 2021

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent teams in the IPL. They joined the competition in 2013, but have qualified for the playoffs in the last five seasons. They also have one IPL trophy to their name.

However, the Hyderabad-based franchise have struggled against the Mumbai Indians. Last night was the fourth occasion in IPL history that they lost all their wickets versus Mumbai. The previous instances of MI taking all wickets against SRH came during the 2015, 2018 and 2019 seasons.

2. David Warner became the first batsman to score 500 runs for SRH vs. MI

500+ runs for single franchise vs MI in IPL



S.Raina (CSK)

AB de Villiers (RCB)

Virat Kohli (RCB)

MS Dhoni (CSK)

S.Marsh (PBKS)

D.Warner (SRH)*#MIvSRH #IPL2021 — SportsAmaze (@Sports_amaze) April 17, 2021

The Mumbai Indians have been the most successful IPL franchise in the tournament's history. They have one of the most stellar bowling lineups in the competition, and scoring big against MI is a considerable achievement.

Very few batsmen have scored runs consistently against the Mumbai Indians in IPL, and one of them is David Warner. During his 36-run knock on Saturday, Warner became the first batsman to score 500 runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in matches versus MI.

1. Kieron Pollard became the first batsman to hit 200 sixes for Mumbai Indians

Most 6s for an IPL Franchise



239 - Gayle for RCB

234 - ABD for RCB

201 - Kohli for RCB

201 - Pollard for MI*

186 - Dhoni for CSK#MIvsSRH — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) April 17, 2021

Cricketers from West Indies have dominated T20 cricket, and Kieron Pollard has been a match-winner for Mumbai Indians for a long time now. The right-handed batsman played a crucial knock of 35 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

He smashed one four and three sixes in his brilliant knock. In the process, he became the first batsman to hit 200 maximums for the Mumbai-based IPL franchise.

Only AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli (all for Royal Challengers Bangalore) accomplished the feat of hitting 200 sixes for one IPL team before Pollard.