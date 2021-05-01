IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: 3 best MS Dhoni knocks against MI

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be pleased with the way the IPL 2021 has gone thus far. They sit pretty at the top of the table with 10 points in six matches.

Next up are old rivals Mumbai Indians (MI). MS Dhoni will hope that his players continue to deliver in the next few games to help CSK secure a place in the playoffs.

While the other batters had a decent hit out in the middle, MS Dhoni's stay has been restricted to 30 balls so far this season. He has scored 37 runs off them at an average of 12.33.

This may not seem to be a cause for concern at present, given how other CSK players are in top form. However, the franchise would surely love to have the old MS Dhoni back.

There would be no better opportunity for MS Dhoni to get his form back than the one presented to him against MI. He likes playing against them and has played an important hand in several wins over the franchise in the past.

1. MS Dhoni's 31 off 18 at Chennai, IPL 2010

MS Dhoni played several important knocks in CSK's successful 2010 campaign. (Source: IPL)

CSK's IPL 2010 campaign got off to a disastrous start, with only two wins in their first seven matches. They were able to steady their ship by winning games against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Still, another loss from here could have left them in a tricky position with respect to qualifying for the knockouts.

CSK elected to bat first, but got off to a sluggish start. They lost Suresh Raina and Murali Vijay with their score at 69 after 8.5 overs and needed a boost in their innings. MS Dhoni scored a quick-fire 31 to push CSK up to 119 in less than 30 balls from there.

Advertisement

This wasn't the easiest of Chepauk wickets to bat on and it showed when MI's chase of 166. CSK ended up winning the game by 24 runs.

2. MS Dhoni's 40 off 26 for Rising Pune Supergiants at Mumbai, 2017

MS Dhoni roars of Rising Pune Super Giants (Source: AFP)

With CSK serving a two-year ban, MS Dhoni respresented Rising Pune Supergiant at IPL 2017. Both sides did well in the league stage with MI finishing first with 20 points, while RPSG were in second place with 18 points.

In Qualifier 1, MI decided to take the field and their bowlers immediately rewarded their captain's call. RPSG were 9/2 before Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwary stabilized their innings. However, RPSG were still looking for impetus which could help them reach a safe total.

Advertisement

The big show 😎

MS Dhoni:

40 off 26 balls!

RPS score 41 off the last 2 overs!

And when 150 looked impossible, MSD takes his team to 162! 👏

. pic.twitter.com/hDPpPGOtHW — Karthikeyan_R (@Ir_RePlaceAble_) May 16, 2017

MS Dhoni walked in and inked a 73-run partnership with Manoj Tiwary. His 40 came off 26 balls, and helped his team set MI a target of 163.

With excellent bowling changes and sharp leadership, MS Dhoni then ensured that RPSG won the game by 13 runs and reached the IPL finals.

3. MS Dhoni obliterates Mumbai with 51 off 20 at Bengaluru, 2012

MS Dhoni played one of his greatest knocks of all-time to ensure a CSK win (Source: Associated Press)

CSK and MI met in the IPL 2012 Elimination final. Mumbai elected to field after winning the toss and had Chennai reeling at 1 for 2 just eight balls into the game.

Michael Hussey and Subramanian Badrinath then steadied the ship with a 72-ball 94-run partnership. After Badrinath was dismissed by Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni walked in. The champion finisher remained unbeaten until the end and ensured a good finish for CSK.

Advertisement

His unbeaten 51 came at a strike-rate of 255, smashing 6 fours and 2 sixes along the way. He scored a boundary off every MI bowler who bowled to him and even scored a hat-trick of fours off Dhaval Kulkarni. His aggressive knock allowed CSK to reach 187, and MI were never able to match the effort.