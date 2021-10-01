IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

In a rematch of the IPL 2020 final, the Mumbai Indians will battle the Delhi Capitals tomorrow afternoon at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While the runners-up of the previous Indian Premier League season DC have almost secured their IPL 2021 playoff berth, defending champions MI need to win their upcoming matches to advance to the next round.

DC and MI crossed swords at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier this year, when the Rishabh Pant-led outfit emerged victorious.

As mentioned earlier, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the reverse fixture between these two teams. Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played at the venue:

Today IPL Pitch History: MI vs DC

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 60

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 39

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 155

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, SRH vs CSK match stats 2021

In the previous match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. After being invited to bat first, SRH scored 134 runs in their 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 44-run knock, but his strike rate was less than 100.

CSK chased the 135-run target in 19.4 overs, thanks to a 75-run opening stand between Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. None of the batters from the two sides could score a fifty at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

A total of 11 wickets fell in the match, with pacers taking nine of them. Only ten sixes were hit in the two innings. Fans should expect a similar contest between MI and DC tomorrow.

Edited by Sai Krishna

