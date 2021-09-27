IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and T20 records

In a virtual do-or-die match, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium tomorrow evening. This IPL 2021 match will determine which team moves ahead in the race to the Indian Premier League playoffs.

Both MI and PBKS have won four of their 10 matches in the competition so far. While PBKS are coming off a close win in their last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI suffered a crushing loss at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing.

As mentioned ahead, Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host this IPL 2021 fixture. The last game at this venue was a high-scoring one. Fans should expect a similar contest between MI and PBKS tomorrow.

Ahead of the match in Abu Dhabi, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from the previous T20s played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

Today IPL Pitch History: MI vs PBKS

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20 matches played: 56

Matches won by teams batting first: 27

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Highest team score: 247/2 - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2021

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 161

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, CSK vs KKR match stats 2021

In the previous game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns with the Chennai Super Kings. KKR batted first and put up 171/6 on the board in 20 overs. In reply, CSK scored 172/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

None of the batters could complete a half-century in that match, but Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis touched the 40-run mark. A total of 10 sixes were hit, while 14 wickets fell in the two innings. Spinners accounted for five of the 14 wickets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee