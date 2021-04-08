IPL 2021: MI vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 1

IPL 2021 will get underway with a blockbuster encounter between two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore this Friday.

The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MI vs RCB matches are usually played in Mumbai or Bengaluru. Since the pitch at both venues helps the batsmen, the fans typically witness high-scoring games between the two franchises.

However, their first meeting in IPL 2021 will be a little different. The pitch in Chennai is famous for helping spin bowlers.

When Chepauk hosted the IPL 2019 opener between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli's men could only manage 70 runs. CSK won the game comfortably by seven wickets, but RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a tidy spell of 4-1-6-1. Fans can expect spin to dominate the IPL 2021 season opener.

MI and RCB are two of the most popular franchises in IPL 2021. They have participated in every season, but this is the first time they will clash in the tournament opener. Here's a look at their head-to-head records and stats.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19-10. In the two meetings between these two sides in IPL 2020, both teams won one game apiece.

Interestingly, RCB and MI have played twice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before. Their head-to-head record in Chennai is 1-1. While RCB beat MI in IPL 2011's Qualifier 2 match at Chepauk, the Mumbai-based franchise avenged that loss by beating RCB in the Champions League T20 2011 Final.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2021

1) Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs in MI vs RCB matches. The Bangalore skipper has amassed 637 runs in 26 IPL innings versus the Mumbai Indians.

2) Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged 19 wickets for the Royal Challengers in 13 matches against Mumbai. His best figures versus MI are 4/38.

3) Kieron Pollard has aggregated 537 runs in 23 matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His strike rate in these 23 games has been 167.28.

4) Among the current MI players, Jasprit Bumrah has the most wickets (19) in matches against RCB. He has bowled two maiden overs in 15 innings against Virat Kohli's men.