IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch history and stats

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their first IPL 2021 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday afternoon. RR beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game while the Indians lost to the Punjab Kings in their most recent outing.

The momentum is in the favor of the Jaipur-based franchise, but the Royals are not at their full strength. Four overseas players from the Rajasthan Royals team have returned home and their replacements have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians will be keen to make a fresh start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after losing three of their five games in Chennai. This match promises to be a cracker of a contest. The pitch in Delhi looked great for batting when the Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Chennai Super Kings at this venue.

With the Arun Jaitley Stadium set to host another IPL 2021 match, here are some important numbers you need to know from the previous games played here.

T20 matches played: 74

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 40

Highest 1st innings score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest 1st innings score: 95 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2015

Highest successful run chase: 214/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 165

Which MI and RR players have performed well at the Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Rohit Sharma has scored 512 runs in 16 innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the Mumbai Indians while Manan Vohra has aggregated 472 runs in 14 innings. It will be interesting to see if RR bring Manan back into the playing XI for this game.

Trent Boult has picked up 15 wickets in 10 outings for MI at this venue. Meanwhile, Chris Morris has 14 wickets to his name in 13 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Morris and Boult will have to use their experience of playing in Delhi to the fore in Thursday's game.