IPL 2021: MI vs RR | Predicting 3 best bowlers

The Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Rajasthan Royals as they look to defend their title in IPL 2021. It hasn't been a smooth ride with the side losing two games consecutively. The middle-order looked a tad out of touch and a long break would have done them good as they looked to exploit a dented Rajasthan side.

Rajasthan may have stolen a win from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game, but they will be aware of the powerhouse that MI is. Both teams have won 11 games each in their 22 clashes.

Bowlers from both sides will look to roar back to form as the tournament inches towards the midway stage. Some of the big names on either side are yet to make a mark with the ball and ahead of the game on Thursday (April 29) at Feroz Shah Kotla, we take a shot at predicting three bowlers who might be amongst the wickets.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

With just four wickets from five games, Bumrah has not exactly been the destructive force that MI have wanted him to be. He may have been stellar at the death, but will look to complement that tight spell with some wickets to his name.

Bumrah has a decent record against RR with 11 wickets and an economy of 7.23. The previous match between SRH and CSK on the Delhi track suggested the pitch was batting-friendly and it would be a challenge for the MI pace attack leader to nail his lengths early on.

#2 Chetan Sakariya

Sakariya has been a constant in the wickets column for Rajasthan. The Saurashtra seamer has been impressive in his fresher season of the IPL with seven wickets to his name.

Sakariya's ability to vary his pace has made him a tricky customer for batsmen who have faced him in the series so far. He will be looking to dent the famed MI top order and give his side a chance to make it two-in-two.

#3 Rahul Chahar

Chahar has been amongst the wickets for MI in this IPL. With nine wickets from five matches and an economy of 6.85, the tweaker has an uncanny knack of picking up wickets at crucial intervals of the game.

The Feroz Shah Kotla track suggested there was something in it for the spinners and that Chahar would look to make the most of what the pitch has to offer.