IPL 2021, MI vs SRH: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch history and stats

The Mumbai Indians will cross swords with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third game of IPL 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The Mumbai-based franchise has played two close encounters on the ground this year. First, they lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by two wickets. The defending champions then bounced back in style by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders by ten runs in the second match.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have never won an IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium. They have made a poor start to their campaign this season, losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The pitch in Chennai becomes slower as the match progresses. In the previous two games at this venue, the teams batting second lost, despite having control in the first phase.

With MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host another match of IPL 2021, here are some significant stats you need to know from the previous games played here.

T20 matches played: 86

Matches won by teams batting first: 50

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 159

Which players from MI and SRH have performed well at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

Manish Pandey has been the top-scorer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 so far

Manish Pandey has aggregated 99 runs in two innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium this season. However, his strike rate has been an area of concern for the Orange Army.

Rashid Khan has taken four wickets in two matches at Chepauk this year. The Afghan leg-spinner has conceded only 42 runs so far in his eight overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was the highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on this ground. Yadav scored 56 runs off 36 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bowled a game-changing spell of 4/27 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Mumbai Indians bowler will be keen to continue in the same vein.