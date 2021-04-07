IPL 2021: Most ducks in IPL history

The IPL has seen runs aplenty in each edition of the tournament. The T20 carnival is known for its raining sixes and fours. While batsmen look to free their hands and hope to set unbreakable records, some end up with unwanted ones to their name.

Even though it is fairly rare to see batsmen get out without troubling the scorers, it is an embarrassing sight for a player to go through it when it happens.

Most ducks in IPL history

Getting out without making any contributions to the team's total is possibly one of the most unpleasant moments for any batsman. Players look to score as many runs as they can for their team, but some of them fail to do so at a consistent rate.

Today we talk about one such record which no batsman would want to have against their name - the most number of ducks in the history of the IPL.

#5 Piyush Chawla - 12 IPL ducks

Piyush Chawla has often made handy contributions down the order for his team

Piyush Chawla has been a regular at the IPL. Apart from being the 3rd highest wicket-taker in the tournament, he also has a decent batting record playing lower down the order. In the 164 games he has featured in, Chawla has picked up 156 wickets with the ball and has scored over 500 runs with the bat at a strike rate of over 100.

However, the Mumbai Indians new-recruit holds a unique record of being dismissed for a duck on 12 different occasions in the IPL.

#4 Ajinkya Rahane - 13 IPL ducks

Ajinkya Rahane's name is perhaps the most unexpected feature on the list

For a batsman who prefers to play by the cricketing books and does not slog as much, this is a surprising record to have. The Indian Test vice-captain has been a regular part of the IPL since the inaugural season. Having played for 4 different teams in his IPL career, Rahane has a great record with the bat.

However, over the measure of his IPL career, Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed without scoring a single run on 13 occasions.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 13 IPL ducks

Despite all his other feats, Rohit's record of 13 ducks will continue to haunt him

Rohit Sharma is perhaps one of the biggest names in the IPL. Apart from being among the highest run scorers in the tournament, the Mumbai Indians captain is also the most successful captain that the IPL has ever seen.

However, an unwanted record that Rohit Sharma has against his name is getting out without troubling the scorers 13 times over the course of the tournament's history.

Rohit has often been trolled over this record and has been called out for his batting inconsistency over the years. Despite this, Rohit Sharma continues to be an indispensable part of the Mumbai Indians franchise.

#2 Parthiv Patel - 13 IPL ducks

Parthiv Patel has now announced retirement from all forms of the game

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has had an eventful IPL run. Throughout his career, he has played for 5 different IPL franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the now defunct Kochi Tuskers.

In 139 IPL games he has featured in, Parthiv Patel has scored almost 3000 runs. However, he also jointly holds the record for the most number of ducks in the history of the IPL with 13.

#1 Harbhajan Singh - 13 IPL ducks

Harbhajan Singh has proven himself to be a dangerous batsman despite his record of 13 ducks

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has had a stellar record with the ball in the Indian Premier League. His exploits with the bat are no less too.

The right-hander has more often than not played important cameos to boost his team's total. However, the off spinner also jointly holds the record for the highest number of ducks in IPL's history, with 13 ducks to his name.

Interestingly, Harbhajan was the first player to reach the 13-duck figure before Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel joined him on the list.