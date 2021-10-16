IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni hardly contributed with the bat but didn't need to" - Gautam Gambhir after CSK win their fourth title

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir thinks MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance played a pivotal role as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bounced back from their disastrous campaign in 2020 to win the title this year.

The Super Kings were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and then defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 to progress to the final. MS Dhoni & Co. thumped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the grand final to win their fourth IPL title.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir believes simplicity was the key to CSK's successful campaign. Speaking on a ESPNCricinfo show, Gambhir said:

"I think they kept things very very simple. That's also a great quality to have. Rather than being too innovative and stuff, MS likes keeping things very simple. He has always enjoyed having a lot of options. If you see, he always had six or seven options up his sleeve where he likes those players who can contribute two things in the game.

He continued:

"They probably are the most consistent side as well. They don't chop and change a lot and at the same time identifying people who are in good form as well. Imagine pushing Moeen Ali to No.3 and Suresh Raina was actually pushed back at No.4. A lot of captains would have gone with Raina at No.3 with the record he has had in the past. But that is what you need to stay in the moment and try and push guys who are in decent form. That is exactly what MS did in this competition."

"He hardly contributed with the bat but he didn't need to. Because there were so many other guys scoring a decent rate, so those guys did the job for him," Gautam Gambhir added.

Incidentally, MS Dhoni brought in Robin Uthappa at the business end of the tournament, who made telling contributions with the bat in the Qualifier 1 and the final.

"They are just desperate to win" - Gautam Gambhir on what separates CSK and MI from other franchises

Gautam Gambhir also highlighted that most teams are just desperate to win tournaments which forces the franchises to change their squad constantly affecting the balance of the side.

"Because they are just desperate to win. Some of the franchises, the owners just want the team needs to win titles. And probably, there will be a lot of changing and chopping for franchises who have not won in a very long time. Even if you see RCB, there has been a lot of chopping and changing and there has been nothing which is stagnant and permanent. And the only reason is desperation," Gautam Gambhir concluded.

Meanwhile, with a mega auction scheduled in the next couple of months, the franchises will go to the drawing board and restructure the teams for the next seasons.

